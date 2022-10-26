Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.
SHOP NOW
UP TO 10% OFF
Brooks Running rightly prides itself on its top-of-the-line running apparel, shoes and accessories. At Academy Sports, you can shop it all for 10% off today.
$1,299 $744 (43% OFF)
This Big Green Egg-beating charcoal grill has a split-level grill grate and an easy-to-clean ash drawer.
$300 $197 (24% OFF)
A lot more affordable than an Apple watch, this Garmin Forerunner analyzes your running form, like stride length, and monitors your training stats to help you reach your fitness goals.
$128 $96 (25% OFF)
This cozy, waffle-weave robe from Upstate is perfect for gifting or keeping for yourself. Made with two types of organic cotton, the robe has a built-in hood and pockets, so you may never want to take it off.
$1,300 $870 (33% OFF)
Samsung's aesthetic QLED TV made to look like a picture frame sits flush with your wall and has a matte display to avoid light reflection. It's usually a pricey purchase, but right now you can get the 32-inch through 85-inch sizes for up to 33% off.
