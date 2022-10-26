Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: 10% Off Brooks Running Gear, $550 Off a Kamado Joe Grill & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
sponsored deal academy sports and outdoor group of people running over a bridge

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Brooks Running Gear
sponsored deal academy sports and outdoor group of people running over a bridge

SHOP NOW

UP TO 10% OFF

Brooks Running rightly prides itself on its top-of-the-line running apparel, shoes and accessories. At Academy Sports, you can shop it all for 10% off today.

Kamado Joe
Kamado Joe KJ23RHC Classic Joe II
SAVE NOW

$1,299 $744 (43% OFF)

This Big Green Egg-beating charcoal grill has a split-level grill grate and an easy-to-clean ash drawer.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHARCOAL GRILLS

Garmin
Garmin Forerunner 245
SAVE NOW

$300 $197 (24% OFF)

A lot more affordable than an Apple watch, this Garmin Forerunner analyzes your running form, like stride length, and monitors your training stats to help you reach your fitness goals.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GPS WATCHES

Upstate
Upstate The Robe
SAVE NOW

$128 $96 (25% OFF)

This cozy, waffle-weave robe from Upstate is perfect for gifting or keeping for yourself. Made with two types of organic cotton, the robe has a built-in hood and pockets, so you may never want to take it off.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ROBES FOR MEN

Samsung The Frame, 50-Inch
SAVE NOW

$1,300 $870 (33% OFF)

Samsung's aesthetic QLED TV made to look like a picture frame sits flush with your wall and has a matte display to avoid light reflection. It's usually a pricey purchase, but right now you can get the 32-inch through 85-inch sizes for up to 33% off.

READ ABOUT THE LATEST SAMSUNG PRODUCTS

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss