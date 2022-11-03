Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.
Up to 30% Off
Take 30 percent off Mkeke's clear, scratch-resistant iPhone cases using the code FZ9HTYYF for iPhone 14 Pro cases and LNQXEXFS for iPhone 14 Pro Max cases.
$179 $100 (44% OFF)
Despite the fact that this version came out in 2021, it's still one of the best high-definition streaming devices you can buy. And it is compatible with a bevy of apps — not just Apple's — including HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+ and even Amazon Prime.
READ ABOUT WHY YOU SHOULD BUY AN APPLE TV
$249 $199 (20% OFF)
Our favorite upgrade choice if you're in the market for a cooling comforter, this one has actually won awards for how light and airy it is. It doesn't retain heat but it will keep you comfortable, just as it was meant to.
READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLING COMFORTERS
$1,295 $795 (38% OFF)
This interactive, high-tech home gym uses lights and patterns to give you an engaging full-body boxing workout in the comfort of your own home. This version also stands alone and comes with gloves and wraps.
READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES
$148 $104 (30% OFF)
With its classic, iconic flannel styling, Outerknown's Blanket Shirt might just be the most comfortable garment you've ever known. It's so comfy, in fact, that you may never want to take it off again — choosing instead to cozy up everywhere and always.
READ ABOUT THE BEST FLANNEL SHIRTS