Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Merrell
Merrell Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots
SAVE NOW

$145 $87 (40% OFF)

Lined with breathable mesh and designed to keep you dry, this boot is sure to be comfortable and hike-ready right out of the box.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

Nemo Stargaze Recliner Luxury Chair
SAVE NOW

$250 $187 (25% OFF)

Unexpectedly light and perfectly comfortable, you'll forget this recliner is even a camping chair at all.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING CHAIRS

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH True HEPA Air Purifier
SAVE NOW

$230 $150 (35% OFF)

It's a great time to score the best air purifier you can buy (at a discount, of course). Outfitted with a four-step filtration system, this small but mighty machine will keep your air clean of dust, allergens and more.

THESE ARE THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

RTIC Outdoors
RTIC Soft Pack Cooler, 30-Can
SAVE NOW

$120 $96 (20% OFF)

This is the best soft-pack cooler you can buy — it's easy to haul around, will have limited spillage and keep everything inside cool and frosty. Plus, it comes in 4 sizes, holding 12 to 40 cans.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFT-PACK COOLERS

Lodge
Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Amazon
Now 40% off
$80 AT AMAZON

$133 $80 (40% OFF)

Lodge makes the best Dutch oven you can buy. It's affordable, heats evenly and has sturdy, wide handles that make it easy to move around the kitchen. Plus, it comes in a ton of color options and is a great gift for the foodie in your life.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUTCH OVENS

