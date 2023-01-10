Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: 35% Off at Solo Stove, Citizen Watches on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of a running shoe, watch, and fire pit

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Solo Stove
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit
SAVE NOW

$400 $260 (35% OFF)

Don't let winter weather spoil your outdoor fun — heat the outdoors with one of Solo Stove's most popular fire pit models. It's fast, efficient and portable.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FIRE PITS

Reebok
Reebok Nano X2 Men's Training Shoes
SAVE NOW

$135 $80 (40% OFF)

One of the few gym shoes that can stand up to the likes of Nike's Metcon, the Reebok Nano X2 is even more affordable with this discount. If you're hitting the gym hard to kick off your New Year fitness goals, this is a shoe that will help get you to where you want to be.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

Citizen
Citizen Promaster Dive Watch
SAVE NOW

$375 $300 (20% OFF)

Combining iconic dive watch styling with a reliable, easy-to-maintain solar-powered movement, this watch was one of Citizen's best, most approachable timepieces — and that was before the discount.

READ MORE ABOUT CITIZEN'S WATCH SALE

Yamazaki Home
Yamazaki Home Black Steel & Wood Side Table
SAVE NOW

$118 $75 (36% OFF)

Gorgeously minimalist in its design while still being interesting and unique — thanks to its cantilevered design — this side table exemplifies much of what makes Yamazaki a great furniture and home goods brand.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE TABLES

Sherpa-Lined Corduroy Trucker Jacket
Now 30% off
$159 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

$228 $159 (30% OFF)

Thanks to a thick sherpa lining and an external corduroy upgrade, this is an even more cold weather-friendly and stylish take on one of our favorite trucker jackets (and a Huckberry best-seller, to boot).

READ ABOUT THE BEST CORDUROY JACKETS

