Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: Our Favorite Carry-On Is 20% Off, Save $50 on Pax Vapes & More

By Gear Patrol
collage of a suitcase, a vape pen, and a dutch oven

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Everlane Performance Chinos
Everlane
Now 50% off
$49 AT EVERLANE

Loved by Gear Patrol readers and editors alike, the Performance Chino from Everlane has all the features you want without looking too techy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHINOS

Pax
Pax 3 Weed Vaporizer
Pax
Now 20% off
$200 AT PAX.COM

A newer model has come out, so you can snag our former pick for the best vape you can buy at a healthy 20% off.

READ ABOUT THE BEST VAPES

Monos
Monos Carry-On Pro
Courtesy
Now 14% off
$257 AT MONOS.COM

According to one of our editors, this bag is better than an Away carry-on.

READ OUR AWAY VS. MONOS HEAD TO HEAD REVIEW

Ring
Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Ring Chime
Amazon
Now 29% off
$64 AT AMAZON

This 1080p HD wired video doorbell from Ring has two-way talk, advanced motion detection, standard 2.4 GHz connectivity and customizable privacy settings.

READ ABOUT RING'S LATEST TECH

Hexclad Dutch Oven
Hexclad
Now 22% off
$180 AT HEXCLAD.COM

This brand-new Dutch oven from the Gordan Ramsay-approved brand is on sale for the first time.

READ MORE ABOUT HEXCLAD

