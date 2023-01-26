Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Danner Makes it Easy to Restore Your Go-To Boots
3
Want a Rimowa Suitcase? Try T.J. Maxx
4
Tesla Delays Cybertruck Mass Production...Again
5
Protect Every Trip with World Nomads

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: 25% Extra Off Sale at Taylor Stitch, Fellow Coffee Deals & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of kettle pants and llbean fleece
Gear Patrol Staff

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Now 25% off
$146 AT FELLOWPRODUCTS.COM

Fellow's Stagg Kettle allows you to control the temperature down to the degree, offers an unexpected amount of customized features and just looks darn good.

THESE ARE THE BEST GOOSENECK KETTLES

L.L.Bean Hi-Pile Fleece
L.L. Bean
$109 AT L.L.BEAN

This plush, cozy fleece from L.L.Bean is made with hi-pile polyester fleece and inspired by the design of the 1990 Mount Everest International Peace Climb.

THESE ARE THE FLEECE JACKETS WORTH BUYING

Samsung QLED The Frame TV, 50-Inch
Now 31% off
$897 AT WOOT.COM

Samsung's Frame TV takes all the qualities you want in a QLED TV — crystal clear image and superior color variance — and puts it in an Instagram-worthy aesthetic package.

THESE ARE THE BEST SUPER BOWL TV DEALS

Taylor Stitch The Weekend Pant
Now 30% off
$117 AT TAYLORSTITCH.COM

These wool blend pants from Taylor Stitch are soft and cozy. Plus, they have a tailored look for days when you need something between a pair of sweatpants and dress pants.

THESE ARE OUR FAVORITE SWEATPANTS

Patagonia Box Quilted Hoody
Now 40% off
$149 AT PATAGONIA

This Patagonia jacket will give you the comfort and relaxed look of a sweatshirt while keeping you warm and blocking out the wind. Plus, it's Fair Trade Certified and has a shell of recycled nylon ripstop that's made to last.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PUFFER JACKETS

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss