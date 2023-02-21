Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: $128 Off Huckberry x Danner Boots, 50% Off Theragun Mini & More

By Gear Patrol
collage of a brown boot, a man wearing a jacket, and a massage gun

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Huckberry x Danner Waxed Canvas Danner Light
Now 30% off
$297 AT HUCKBERRY

Two iconic brands, Huckberry and Danner, came together to create this rugged, handsome boot. With side panels made with waxed canvas from our favorite trucker jacket, this exclusive boot is worth the splurge, especially at $128 off.

THESE ARE THE BEST BOOTS TO BUY

Barbour Marben Quilted Jacket
Now 33% off
$200 AT NORDSTROM

Barbour's timeless outerwear is always worth the price, but especially at a rare discount like this. This stylish quilted jacket will keep you warm for a long time — plus it's machine washable.

HERE ARE THE BEST PUFFER JACKETS

Therabody Theragun Mini (Open-Box)
Now 50% off
$99 AT THERABODY

It's not every day you can get a whopping 50% off the convenient, travel-friendly Theragun Mini. But thanks to Therabody's current Open Box sale you can save hundreds on the brand's superior recovery devices.

READ OUR REVIEW OF HYPERVOLT VS THERAGUN

Huckberry-Exclusive Outerknown Flannel Blanket Shirt
Now 30% off
$103 AT HUCKBERRY

Our favorite cozy blanket shirt got a Huckberry makeover with four exclusive colorways — two of which are on sale. The 100% organic cotton shirt is the perfect soft and durable layering piece for chilly winter days.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST FLANNEL SHIRTS FOR MEN

Saatva
Saatva Classic Mattress
Courtesy
Now 15% off
$1,695 AT SAATVA

Presidents' Day weekend is the absolute best time of year to buy a mattress, thanks to major sales — that even goes for our all-time favorite the Saatva Classic. This hybrid mattress features excellent edge support, a hotel-quality pillow top, three firmness options and more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESS DEALS

