Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: 40% Off a Patagonia Duffel, Nike Waffle Trainers on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of a cooler, a thermos, and a duffel bag

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel, 70L
Now 40% off
$119 AT REI

Made with recycled ripstop polyester fabric, this rugged duffel is weather-resistant and water-repellent. It's perfect for a weekend getaway or more adventurous travels, and it really is made to last.

Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug, 16-Ounce
Now 29% off
$21 AT AMAZON

One of our favorite travel mugs you can buy, Zojirushi's vacuum-insulated stainless steel mug comes in a whopping 24 color options. And right now, you can score it for a rare $9 off.

Nike Waffle One Men's Shoes
Now 33% off
$70 AT NIKE

Unlike other popular sneakers, the Waffle Ones are usually in stock and sometimes even on sale. If you're looking for a slim, stylish and comfortable shoe in the color of your choice, then these won't disappoint.

Pelican 14-Quart Personal Cooler
Now 50% off
$60 AT ADORAMA.COM

Pelican makes one of the best small, hard-sided coolers around, and this 14-quart option is great for personal use. Plus, at 50% off, you won't find a better price.

Huckberry x Danner Waxed Canvas Danner Light
Now 30% off
$297 AT HUCKBERRY

Two iconic brands, Huckberry and Danner, came together to create this rugged, handsome boot. With side panels made with waxed canvas from our favorite trucker jacket, this exclusive boot is worth the splurge, especially at $128 off.

