Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: A Deal on Dad Grass, Affordable Cast Iron on Sale & More

By Gear Patrol
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Hunter Men's Insulated Chelsea Boots
Now 30% off
$112 AT HUNTER

On a cold rainy day, these shoes will keep your feet warm and dry, thanks to a lining of vegan shearling fleece and the exterior vulcanized natural rubber. Plus, you can't go wrong with the classic Chelsea style.

THESE ARE THE BEST RAIN BOOTS

Dad Grass Parent Pack, 5-Pack
Now 30% off
$46 AT DADGRASS.COM

If straight THC isn't for you but you're still looking for a way to chill out, Dad Grass offers a hemp-based alternative. The brand's Dad Grass joints are CBD-based, while its Mom Grass line is CBG-based.

READ OUR REVIEW OF DAD GRASS

Nemo Stargaze Recliner Luxury Chair
$220 AT REI

Our pick for the most comfortable camping chair you can buy, this aptly named luxury recliner boasts a free-swinging seat, supportive headrest and is surprisingly lightweight. It's basically the portable La-Z-Boy of camping chairs.

HERE ARE OUR FAVORITE CAMPING CHAIRS

Lodge Seasoned Cast-Iron 5-Piece Bundle
Now 40% off
$90 AT AMAZON

Lodge is one of the best brand's to look to when investing in affordable, cast-iron cookware that will last. For just $90, you can get a cast-iron griddle, two skillets and a Dutch oven.

READ OUR COMPLETE GUIDE TO LODGE'S CAST-IRON COOKWARE

All-Weather Pull-On Storm Boot
Now 25% off
$118 AT HUCKBERRY

Inspired by the design of a classic Chelsea boot, this all-weather footwear has the comfort of sneakers combined with the ruggedness of a good hiking boot. The boots are waterproof and moisture-wicking with a grippy sole for surviving any type of weather.

THESE ARE THE BEST BOOTS FOR MEN

