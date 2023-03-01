Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: An Apple Watch Deal, $400 Off a Samsung Vacuum & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential
Now 16% off
$59 AT AMAZON

One of our top favorite smart alarm clocks, this Lenovo device comes with built-in Alexa voice controls, has its own built-in speaker (so it can give you audio reminders and/or play your favorite music and podcasts), it displays outside weather conditions and so much more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMART ALARM CLOCKS

Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Now 44% off
$500 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

It isn't every day you can get a whopping $400 off what is normally our favorite splurge vacuum pick. But today, it's happening. So if you want to score a powerful, easy-to-clean, 120-minute battery-having, frankly gorgeous vacuum for relatively cheap, today is your lucky day.

READ ABOUT THE BEST VACUUMS

Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Holiday 5-Pack Boxer Brief
Now 70% off
$21 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Calvin Klein boxer briefs are about as classic and comfortable as they come. But they're a practical must-buy when you can get them for a whopping 70 percent off, which is the case right now. But hurry, as stock is already low.

READ ABOUT THE BEST UNDERWEAR FOR MEN

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS
Now 18% off
$329 AT AMAZON

This is the lowest price we've seen so far on Apple's latest Watch, the Series 8. So if you were hoping to snag what's inarguably the most significant and influential smartwatch out there, now is the time.

READ ABOUT WHICH APPLE WATCH IS RIGHT FOR YOU

Davinci IQC Vaporizer
Now 18% off
$163 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Although relatively new, our tester already fell in love with Davinci's IQC vaporizer, citing its antimicrobial mouthpiece, solid battery life, easy maintenance and so much more. Especially if you like sharing a toke, this is a superb vape.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEED VAPORIZERS

