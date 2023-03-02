Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Ultimate Kit for Skiing the Backcountry
3
The 12 Most Popular Pocket Knife Brands
4
Have Apple's AirPods Max? Get This Headphone Stand
5
Complete Guide to Buying Boots This Season

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: 10% Off a Top Vape Pick, Hoka Clifton 8's Are on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of vacuum, shoe, and vape pen

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Hoka Clifton 8 Running Shoe
Now 20% off
$112 AT HOKA.COM

For casual daily runs, jogs, walks and even gym-going, it's tough to beat the award-winning Clifton series from Hoka. These shoes are lightweight; offer plenty of cushioning and a rocker sole to soften the impact on your ankles, knees and hips; and they're both breathable and abrasion-resistant.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

XVAPE XMAX STARRY 3.0
$25 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Especially at a 10 percent discount (just punch in code WONDER at checkout), this is almost certainly the best conduction vaporizer you can get on a budget. Yet, despite the savings, you still get high-quality vapor pulls, precision temperature control and a gorgeous exterior.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEED VAPES

Bissell Little Green Cleaner
Now 11% off
$110 AT AMAZON

This didn't become Amazon's number one best-selling cleaning machine by accident. Whether you've got a messy pet (or roomies) or you just like to keep your rugs and furniture as clean as possible, this tiny titan will get the job done right, every time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST STICK VACUUMS

Luna Cotton Weighted Blanket
Now 50% off
$30 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

If you've ever wanted to feel like you were cocooned in coziness, letting all the stress just melt away, a weighted blanket might just be the ticket. And this one, free of harmful chemicals and highly reviewed (we're talking almost 10k people and 4.5 stars), is among the best.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEIGHTED BLANKETS

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential
Now 15% off
$59 AT AMAZON

One of our top favorite smart alarm clocks, this Lenovo device comes with built-in Alexa voice controls, has its own built-in speaker (so it can give you audio reminders and/or play your favorite music and podcasts), it displays outside weather conditions and so much more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMART ALARM CLOCKS

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss