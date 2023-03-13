Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: A Fully Standing Desk Converter on Sale, Patagonia Deals & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Parachute Home Linen Fitted Sheet
Now 32% off
$95 AT PARACHUTE HOME

Parachute is known for its lightweight, breathable linen. The brand's bedding is as luxurious as it gets, and right now you can shop its first-ever warehouse sale.

THESE ARE THE BEST LINEN SHEETS WORTH SLEEPING ON

Patagonia Men's Diamond Quilted Bomber Hoodie
Now 40% off
$107 AT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS

This lightweight, casual yet stylish hooded bomber jacket from Patagonia is made from recycled polyester. It's the perfect piece of go-to outerwear as winter transitions to spring, especially at a whopping $72 off.

THESE ARE THE BEST PUFFER JACKETS TO BUY

Cora Standing Desk Converter
Now 50% off
$89 AT FULLY.COM

Our absolute favorite standing desk converter, the Fully Cora is sturdy, portable and offers a solid range of height options. With a weight capacity of 22 pounds and included non-skid pads, this desk converter is perfect for those who travel often or aren't ready to commit to a full-size standing desk.

THESE ARE THE BEST STANDING DESK CONVERTERS

G Pen $150 Mystery Box
$150 AT GPEN.COM

G Pen, the maker of the best affordable weed vape, is selling mystery boxes, including two vapes (one for ground materials and another for concentrate) and various accessories. Valued at $353, this mystery box is a steal.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST VAPES

ThermoPro TP620 Instant-Read Thermometer
Now 38% off
$50 AT AMAZON

Whether you're cooking a steak or trying your hand at at-home baked goods, a cooking thermometer is your friend. This one from ThermoPro is reliable, offers instant readings and has an IP65 waterproof rating.

HERE ARE THE BEST INSTANT-READ COOKING THERMOMETERS

