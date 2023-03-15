Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
By Gear Patrol
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Western Rise AT Pant
Now 29% off
$98 AT WESTERNRISE.COM

These adventure-ready work pants are made with a stretchy, woven canvas that's lighter and more durable than denim. They're also water-repellant, so you'll be ready for anything.

The Purple Harmony Pillow
Now 10% off
$161 AT PURPLE

Our favorite pillow if you're looking for an upgrade, the Purple Harmony Pillow maintains its shape over time, is cooling and moisture-wicking and comes in 3 different height options.

All-Weather Overland Boot
Now 30% off
$117 AT HUCKBERRY

A take on the classic duck boot, this all-weather footwear is waterproof, with the grip and versatility of hiking boots and the comfort of a supportive sneaker.

Moment MTW Fanny Sling
Now 29% off
$50 AT SHOPMOMENT.COM

Thanks to this bag's compartmentalized pockets, contoured shape, water-sealed zippers and more, it's the best crossbody bag you can buy. Plus, it's on sale in 5 colors.

Ooni Karu 12
Now 25% off
$299 AT AMAZON

This pizza oven is perfect for making delicious personal-sized pies. It heats quickly and you can remove the chimney if you want to take it to a friend's place. Plus, it works with wood, charcoal or gas (if you buy the add-on burner).

