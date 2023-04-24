Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Roam Florida’s Wild Outdoors
3
Timex's New Q Offers an Unexpected Feature Combo
4
Want to Take Better iPhone Photos? Try These Apps
5
Get the Lawn of Your Dreams with This Spring Kit

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: Duckboots on Sale, a Baggu Fanny Pack Is $10 Off & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of a hiking boot, a fanny pack, and a gravity bong

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Taylor Stitch The Apres Pant
Now 45% off
$65 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Is there ever really a bad time to get cozy? Maybe. But you'll be finding every excuse if you pick up Taylor Stitch's Apres Pants, which are some of the best lounge bottoms around.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATPANTS

Baggu Fanny Pack
Baggu
Now 19% off
$42 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

This lightweight fanny pack from Baggu feels like something you would have obsessed over in the 90s recreated for life today. Don't limit it to a waist pack — you can sling it over your shoulder or wear it across the body, it's up to you.

BEST CROSSBODY BAGS

Stündenglass Gravity Infuser
Stundenglass
Now 30% off
$420 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Seth Rogen popularized the Stundenglass when a video of him using it went viral. Now, we can confirm Seth's assessment: it's one of the best bongs you can buy in 2023.

THE BEST BONGS

All-Weather Overland Boot
Huckberry
Now 40% off
$100 AT GO.SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Combining the hardy, mountain-ready makeup of a boot and the lightweight comfort of a sneaker, the Overland boot is a great choice for spring adventures in the city and beyond.

MORE RAIN BOOTS

Monos
Monos Carry-On Pro
$295 AT MONOS.COM

Our editors loved the Monos Carry-On Pro so much, they're saying that it actually beats the ever-popular options from Away. Truly, if you need a new suitcase for short travel, you're going to have a hard time finding a better option than this one.

READ AWAY VS. MONOS LUGGAGE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Curious to Try Cocktail-Inspired THC Gummies?