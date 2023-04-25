Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: A Todd Snyder Waxed Trucker Deal, Always Pan 2.0 on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of a jacket, a blender, and a pan

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Todd Snyder English Waxed Dylan Jacket in Light Tan
Todd Snyder
Now 65% off
$164 AT TODD SNYDER

Made with lightweight, water-resistant British Millerain waxed canvas, this version of Todd Snyder's ever-popular Dylan jacket is a must-have for spring, especially at this epic price.

MORE WAXED JACKETS

Our Place Always Pan 2.0
Our Place
Now 23% off
$115 AT OUR PLACE

Our Place has launched the newest version of its ubiquitous, internet-famous pan, the Always Pan 2.0. Right now you can get it on sale for the very firs time.

READ OUR ALWAYS PAN REVIEW

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, Self-Cleaning 64 oz
Amazon
Now 31% off
$380 AT AMAZON

Getting back into smoothies this spring? A professional-grade blender like this one will make easy work of any ingredients you can toss at it.

READ OUR VITAMIX GUIDE

Taylor Stitch The Apres Pant
Now 45% off
$65 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Is there ever really a bad time to get cozy? Maybe. But you'll be finding every excuse if you pick up Taylor Stitch's Apres Pants, which are some of the best lounge bottoms around.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATPANTS

Baggu Fanny Pack
Baggu
Now 19% off
$42 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

This lightweight fanny pack from Baggu feels like something you would have obsessed over in the 90s recreated for life today. Don't limit it to a waist pack — you can sling it over your shoulder or wear it across the body, it's up to you.

BEST CROSSBODY BAGS

