Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: 15% Off Cowboy Boots, a Deal on Kelly Slater's Trunks & More

By Gear Patrol
collage of a knife, a boot, and swim trunks

Rhodes Footwear Roper Boot Caliber
Now 15% off
$210 AT HUCKBERRY.COM

The Roper Boot from Rhodes is the best, most affordable cowboy boot you can buy. Although the brand isn't known for this style, the price is right if you're looking to invest in your first pair.

Wusthof Classic 6-Inch Chef's Knife
Now 26% off
$100 AT WOOT.COM

It's rare to find a deal on Wusthof knives, but right now you can score a discount on a few of the German brand's products at Woot, like this classic chef knife.

Outerknown Apex Hybrid Trunks by Kelly Slater
Now 60% off
$51 AT OUTERKNOWN.COM

These mesh-lined travel shorts are made with quick-drying recycled polyester, making them the perfect summer option for beach days and trail hikes alike.

theragun
Therabody Theragun PRO
Now 28% off
$429 AT THERABODY.COM

One of the leaders in the fitness recovery space, the Theragun Pro has six attachments, a 300-minute battery life, app integration and so much more.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)
Now 11% off
$150 AT AMAZON

With 6 hours of battery life and a sound and fit comparable to the AirPods Pro, the third generation of Apple's AirPods are worth the splurge. Plus, the buds are $20 off.

