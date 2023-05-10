Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Hydrow Rowers Are on Sale, Get a Deal on the Always Pan & More

By Gear Patrol
collage of a rowing machine, a pan, and a mosquito repeller

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Hydrow Rower
Now 10% off
$2,245 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

If you're looking to up your at-home gym setup, then Hydrow sells the best home rowing machine you can buy. It's smooth, comfortable and great for both beginners and seasoned rowers.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE BEST HOME ROWING MACHINES

Our Place Always Pan 2.0
Now 23% off
$115 AT GO.SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Our Place has released a new and improved version of its fan-favorite Always Pan that's oven-safe and more sustainable. And right now, you can score one for $35 off.

READ MORE ABOUT THE ALWAYS PAN 2.0

Saatva Classic
Now 18% off
$1,645 AT SAATVA

Get an exclusive discount on our favorite mattress and $350 off when you spend $1,000 at Saatva sitewide. Just follow the link above and navigate to the Saatva Classic for the discount to be automatically applied.

THESE ARE THE BEST MATTRESSES YOU CAN BUY ONLINE

Thermacell
Thermacell E55 Mosquito Repeller
Now 13% off
$35 AT WALMART

Summer is on its way and with it mosquito season. Keep your outdoor space mosquito-free with this rechargeable device that creates a 20-foot protected zone and starts to work in just 15 minutes.

DECK OUT YOUR PATIO WITH THESE OUTDOOR FURNITURE DEALS

Rhodes Footwear Roper Boot Caliber
Now 15% off
$210 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

The Roper Boot from Rhodes is the best, most affordable cowboy boot you can buy. Although the brand isn't known for this style, the price is right if you're looking to invest in your first pair.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS FOR MEN

