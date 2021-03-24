Today's Top Stories
Away Luggage Is Having Its Second Ever Sale

Its entire line of modern luggage and accessories is up to 30% off.

By Gerald Ortiz
luggage
Courtesy Away

Away built a massive following since its launch in 2015. Its millennial-friendly marketing, lifestyle imagery, and, of course, its line of well-designed luggage and travel accessories have drawn enough attention to earn a billion-dollar valuation. The brand's direct-to-consumer model already kept prices far below its competitors and today those prices are getting even better.

Away just launched a sitewide sale on all of its coveted luggage and travel accessories — only its second sale ever. Everything from its original Carry-On to convenient Packing Cubes to Weekender Bags is all discounted. The savings are a healthy 30 percent. That even includes its premium Aluminum Edition line of bags. The sale runs until March 30 but act fast, as the first Away sale saw savings snatched up quickly. With vaccinations ramping up more and more, here's to hoping that a summer of (safe) travel is in our futures.

SHOP NOW

The Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition
Away
Away awaytravel.com
SHOP NOW

$545 $381 (30% off)

The Daypack
Away
Away awaytravel.com
SHOP NOW

$125 $87 (30% off)

The Expandable Bigger Carry-On
Courtesy Away
Away awaytravel.com
SHOP NOW

$245 $171 (30% off) 

The Insider Packing Cubes (Set of 4)
Away
Away awaytravel.com
SHOP NOW

$45 $31 (30% off)

The Weekender
Away
Away awaytravel.com
SHOP NOW

$195 $136 (30% off)

The Dopp Kit
Away
Away awaytravel.com
SHOP NOW

$45 $31 (30% off)

The Passport Holder
Away
Away awaytravel.com
SHOP NOW

$75 $52 (30% off)

The Medium
Away
Away awaytravel.com
SHOP NOW

$275 $192 (30% off)

The Duffle
Away
Away awaytravel.com
SHOP NOW

$225 $157 (30% off)

The Carry-On with Pocket
Away
Away awaytravel.com
SHOP NOW

$325 $227 (30% off)

