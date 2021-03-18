Today's Top Stories
These Portable Bluetooth Speakers Are All on Sale Right Now

Some of our favorite portable Bluetooth speakers have been marked down, just in time for time outdoors.

bose soundlink revolve gear patrol full featured
Bose

Trips to the beach, picnics in the park, grilling in the yard, cooking dinner — these are all times that are better with music playing in the background. As vaccines are rolled out and we start to regain the freedom we had before the pandemic, the need for a portable Bluetooth speaker is instantly back at the forefront of our minds for the coming months. Lucky for us, it is easy to get a great deal on one right now.

Undoubtedly influenced by the announcement from Sonos regarding its buzzy new speaker, the Roam, retailers have been dropping prices on some of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy, and Gear Patrol HQ has been on notice. We rounded up some of our favorite savings below.

Bose SoundLink Revolve
Amazon
Bose amazon.com
$199 $179 (10% off)

JBL Portable Bluetooth Speaker (Open Box)
JBL
JBL walmart.com
$180 $120 (33% off)

Sony SRS-XB43 Wireless Portable Speaker
Amazon
Sony amazon.com
$250 $198 (21% off)

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6
Amazon
Harman Kardon amazon.com
$480 $199 (58% off)

JBL Clip 3
Amazon
JBL amazon.com
$70 $50 (29% off)

Anker Soundcore
Amazon
Anker amazon.com
$30 $22 (27% off)

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2
Amazon
Ultimate Ears amazon.com
$100 $80 (20% off)

