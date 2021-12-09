Start Your Next DIY Project Right with 20% Off These Versatile Power Tools

Today's Top Stories
Pretty soon, the holidays are going to be over and winter will be coming to an end and spring, every DIYer's favorite part of the year, is right around the corner. That makes right now the perfect time to stock up on the tools and gear you (or a friend or loved one) might need to make some much-needed repairs, alterations, additions, etc. around the house. That prospect is made all the better by the fact that eBay is currently running a sale where you can save an extra 20 percent (or more) on a bevy of Worx-brand power tools and accessories.

For those not in the know, Worx makes some very solid power tools, including old standards like lawnmowers and staple guns. But the brand also specializes in a couple of very handy, versatile proprietary technologies — specifically several tools that can actually transform for multiple uses, like the Worx Switchdriver and the Worx Axis Jigsaw. And PowerShare, which allows their tools regardless of size, format or purpose, to share battery packs means you don't need a unique battery for every tool you own (lots of other brands offer this capability this as well).

One thing to keep in mind: many of these on-sale tools are refurbished, but they're certified by eBay's on-staff team of experts, so keep that in mind as you shop. The sale ends December 13, so you'll want to jump on these savings now, especially if you have a few impending projects to tackle. To make your hunt simpler, we've picked out a few of our favorite Worx tools from the sale and collected them below.

WX176L.8 Switchdriver Cordless Drill & Driver
eBay
Worx
$140 $89 (36% OFF)

WX550L Axis 20V PowerShare Cordless Reciprocating Jigsaw
eBay
Worx
$120 $60 (50% OFF)

WX081L ZipSnip Cordless 4V Electric Scissors
eBay
Worx
$50 $34 (32% OFF)

Nitro WX843L 20V Staple Gun
eBay
Worx
$120 $90 (25% OFF)

WORX WG779 40V PowerShare 4.0AH Lawn Mower
eBay
Worx
$280 $220 (21% OFF)

The 25 Tools Every Home Needs
the 25 tools every home needs
Gear Patrol

If this hasn't quite scratched that DIY itch, you're certain to find what you're looking for on our guide to the essential tools every home needs.

