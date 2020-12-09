The Popular Adidas Face Mask Is Back in Stock Today

If you asked anyone last year what the most sought-after accessory of 2020 would be, there's no way anyone would have guessed a face mask. But in an unexpected turn of events, we stay chasing the the best face masks from our favorite brands to stay safe, stylish, and comfortable. The protective barriers once reserved for medical dramas have now become a wardrobe essential. While masks serve the mandatory practical purpose of slowing the spread of COVID-19, that doesn't mean they can't look and feel good, too.
If you want to bring more style and comfort to your socially distanced outing, you're in luck. Adidas just restocked their most popular face masks. They are decked out with Adidas' iconic three stripes logo, this sleek black or blue style will look sporty and cool for any occasion. Whether you're running errands, grabbing an outdoor dinner at your favorite restaurant, or squeezing in a quick workout, this mask remains the perfect companion.
The great aesthetic is only one piece of the puzzle. These masks are made with two layers of breathable fabric and don't make you feel claustrophobic, unlike some other face coverings on the market. And this Adidas face mask is made with some recycled materials. The slightly pitched silhouette offers a tight, secure fit, while the stretchy ear loops offer plenty of comfort. Best of all? You can throw these masks in the wash, so you can wear them over and over again.
Nowadays, almost every brand sells their own iteration of a face mask; however, Adidas' selling a three-pack for $20. (That's cheaper than most single masks!) But hurry! We don't expect these will stay in stock for much longer. Whether you are looking for a great deal or simply want to show off your Adidas pride, you might as well as a pack to your cart, stat.
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
Smaller and yet more powerful than a traditional foam roller, the Mini will soon be your new go-to for everything from a foot roll-out to a deep-tissue total-body massage. That's why we called it one of the the best new fitness products of 2019.
This is one of our top smart speaker picks that supports both Alexa and Google Smart Assistant. Great anywhere in your house, it's also humidity resistant so you can rock out in the bathroom. Grab two and save $80.
While the Dryden might not be as iconic as Filson's Tin Cloth Backpack, it's just as durable and a more affordable buy. The Dryden sports an all-weather tech canvas that makes it as rugged as any backpack you'll find.
Face masks save lives. While cloth ones are great for their reusability, some do wear out after months of use. This 3-pack from Everlane will last you longer than most and was already an affordable option before the $5 discount. Plus, Everlane donates 10% of these to the ACLU. Win-win.
The Timex Marlin Automatic is one of the most affordable dress watches you'd actually want to wear. And it doesn't hurt that it comes in a range of stylish colors — including a versatile mesh bracelet version. This newer navy dial and light brown leather strap iteration is tough to beat though, especially at 30% off.
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
The OG best coffee maker is now over $100 off. There's a reason why this has been the gold standard of drip coffee makers, with it's classic design and 5 year warranty. Take advantage of this rare discount - they're certain to sell out fast.
The HD 450BT's standout feature is the price; they cost $200, which is significantly less expensive than the company’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, the $400 Momentum 3 Wireless. Additionally, the HD 450BT charge via USB-C and will get roughly 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Save $50 for a limited time.
