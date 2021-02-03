Under Armour's Strange New Shirt Makes Exercising in a Mask Easy

For a while now, we've been singing the praises of Under Armour's Sportsmask, which is one of the most comfortable and breathable we've ever tried. Now the brand has made it even simpler to make this product part of your daily workout kit — by building it right into a shirt.

That's right. Meet the new ColdGear Sportsmask Mock Long Sleeve, which just might be the perfect garment for winter workouts during a pandemic. (We can't imagine writing such a sentence a year ago, but now it makes total sense.) The shirt is essentially an upgrade of a classic moisture-wicking, odor-fighting 4-way stretch long sleeve, augmented with what remains one of the best technical face masks out there.



Under Armour Under Armour

The structured design of the mask lets it sit off the face a bit for optimal comfort, while the soft Iso-Chill interior fabric goes easy on your skin and the ear loops ensure it stays over your nose and mouth. That means even if you are working out solo, it's a snap to loop on and run into a market for a Gatorade after getting your sweat on.

One downside we see is that you can probably only wear it once or twice before it needs a wash, so you'd presumably need a closet full for a week of workouts. Still, we love the thinking here. And hey, bonus: even when the pandemic ends, you still have a shirt with a built-in face warmer.

Price: $100

SHOP NOW

