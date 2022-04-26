Over the past few years, we've seen technology infiltrate our at-home workouts like never before. From voice-controlled dumbbells to gamified rowing machines , it seems there's a new innovation every time we log in for a training session.

Fitness mirrors are another great example of how at-home training has entered the tech world. Their sleek designs and expansive workout libraries allow you to get a great pump without the need for ample space. But this mode of at-home training comes with some limitations, such as only having access to guided training routines or having to commit to a lengthy membership service.

Tech and media company Fiture takes aim at these pitfalls with the launch of its brand-new Interactive Fitness Mirror, which packs customizable training routines, decorative colorways, month-to-month memberships and first-of-its-kind technology. Let's take a gander at this latest release and see if the hype reflects reality — or is just an illusion.

Fiture

Fiture's new Fitness Mirror introduces Motion Engine Technology

One of the most pronounced ways Fiture looks to take connected fitness from 1.0 to 2.0 is through the launch of its breakthrough Motion Engine Technology. Using smart motion sensors, the Interactive Fitness Mirror distinguishes how you move to provide real-time feedback and form correction while also tracking your reps, sets, pacing, timing and movement. Motion Engine Technology is powered by the world's largest fitness movement library and has recognized more than 130 million movements.

Aside from the real-time feedback, Motion Engine Technology also allows for Gesture and Voice Control, another first for the industry. Simply raise your hand or "high five" your instructor to get started. Best of all, this frictionless workout experience requires no calibration, so no need to spend time with added setup before your first routine. Just wave, get going and get lost in your workout with the dual-frequency stereo speakers.

Another perk of this new training experience is added privacy. Because Fiture relies on its Motion Engine sensors to scan skeletal points for feedback, there is no two-way camera where instructors or community members can see into your space. So, whether your hair is a little unkempt or you don't want outsiders viewing your personal abode, you can rest assured that it's just you – and your reflection.

Fiture

Customizable workouts provide a true reflection of your fitness needs

Have a good grip on which routines work for you? Fiture allows you to curate your own plan from its extensive library of movements and modalities. Another breakthrough for the industry, this feature puts the power of your progress in your hands. Choose your reps, schedule breaks, determine your intensity. Your training is, truly, at your fingertips.

Not quite ready to plan out your workouts? No problem. You can choose from hundreds of Fiture's classes and programs led by elite instructors specializing in strength training, yoga, barre, HIIT, cardio and more. There's no paywall, either; you get access to all classes Fiture has to offer through your Fiture membership (more on that later).

Classes and programs are added weekly to keep things fresh, and there's also a community leaderboard where you can rate your progress as you climb the ranks of your interactive community. Because what's physical activity without a little competition?

Fiture

Fiture offers flexible subscriptions for flexible lifestyles

To gain access to everything Fiture has to offer, you're required to sign up for its membership. Competitively priced at $39 per month, this subscription allows you to take part in immersive classes, global challenges, motivating programs and more. You can also add six family members to one membership for a total of seven users, keeping your whole house active without the burden of extra accounts.

While the price point sits in the middle of the pack, how it really stands out is Fiture's cancel-anytime capability. Other interactive fitness mirrors and connected fitness equipment require you to lock in for a full year. Fiture flips the script, offering month-to-month memberships that you can suspend or cancel at any time.

Additionally, there's no need to spend extra dough on connected accessories. Fiture does offer a Fit Kit – which includes a heart rate monitor, resistance bands, water bottle and face mask – but it's not a requirement to get started training. Instead, it's more of a bring-your-own environment, so feel free to add your yoga essentials, dumbbells and other workout accessories to your Fiture training.

Fiture

Fiture doesn't trade looks for function

If you're going to add a piece of fitness equipment to your living space, it should, at least, look good, right? This is one area where Fiture shines. At 43 inches tall and a minuscule 1.6 inches deep, the Interactive Fitness Mirror almost disappears into the backdrop. But make no mistake, this equipment can stand out, too, thanks to the five available colorways: Ocean, Stardust, Night, Sunshine and Oasis. The Interactive Fitness Mirror can be wall-mounted or stand on its provided U-shaped leg system. If you opt for the non-mounted placement, we recommend either bracing the bottom or taking advantage of the included anti-tilt anchor set. Installation is offered as well, if you're uncomfortable setting up your device on your own.

What's included with the Fitness Mirror, and how much does it cost?

When you order your Fiture Interactive Fitness Mirror, in the box you'll find the mirror itself, along with a power cord, cleaning cloth, magnetic camera cover and anti-tilt anchor set. The Interactive Fitness Mirror is not touchscreen, but rather is controlled by a free app, available for both iOS and Android users.

At less than $1,500, Fiture seems to be reasonably priced, especially given the innovation within its sleek profile. While slightly more expensive than the base model Mirror and roughly $1,000 less than the Tempo Studio – albeit without accessories like a mat and weights – this new home workout experience feels promising. For a limited time, Fiture is also offering first-time purchasers a complimentary Fit Kit along with free in-home delivery and installation – valued at $250.

Fiture Interactive Fitness Mirror fiture.com $1,495.00 SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io