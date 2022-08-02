APL, McLaren Team Up to Create a Supercar-Inspired Running Shoe

Odds are, you're probably never going to own a supercar. These luxury performance vehicles are the créme de la créme when it comes to the streets, and outside of a few examples — like the Chevrolet Corvette — the price tag is less than ideal for the average car enthusiast.

But what if you could get the luxe, look and performance of a supercar in another aspect of your life? What if you could bring that high octane energy to your running or workout regimen?

Okay, maybe these aren't the questions you've been spinning your tires over — but luxury automaker McLaren has gone ahead and answered them anyways, with a recent partnership with Athletic Propulsion Labs.

Marking the automotive brand's first footwear collaboration, the limited-edition APL McLaren HySpeed is an all-purpose performance running shoe inspired by the pursuit of performance.

"Over the past two years, the APL and McLaren teams have collaborated on countless design sketches, many different construction techniques, extensive product testing and rounds of samples to create the most unique performance shoe the market has ever seen," says APL co-founders Adam and Ryan Goldston.

But Wait, a Supercar Company Making Sneakers?

You're probably thinking that luxury automobiles and performance sneakers aren't the clearest of collaborations, but the market has shown that no partnership is too off the wall. In actuality, APL and McLaren have a lot of similarities that give merit to the HySpeed.

Born from innovation and rooted in technology, both brands have stood out as leaders in their respective fields through groundbreaking design, visually-appealing silhouettes and a heightened emphasis on creating beautiful products that perform at the highest level.

What Gives the APL McLaren HySpeed the Pole Position?

The HySpeed marks an entirely new profile from APL, as the silhouette was meticulously crafted to best represent both parties' attention to detail. While the aesthetics are a breakthrough for the performance footwear company, APL also threw some innovations under the hood, too — most notably in the midsole.

Featuring a three-piece segmented midsole with APL's FutureFoam technology, these "pods" provide ample cushioning and responsiveness in key areas, all connected by a full-length carbon fiber plate. An all-new nitrogen-infused, proprietary-blended midsole compound cloaks the pod sequence for a ride that's responsive, energetic and downright impressive.

Additionally, you can see the McLaren inspiration in key spots, such as the heel padding which is modeled after the automaker's Senna seats for ultra-lightweight comfort and premium support. "Like stepping into a McLaren, it is all about optimizing performance, agility and speed," says McLaren Automotive acting design director Goran Ozbolt.

The Luxury Doesn't Stop at Just the Shoes

While the one-of-a-kind silhouette and five available colorways — White/McLaren Orange, White/Black Ombre, Rose Dust/Creme, Energy/Metallic Silver and McLaren Orange — are enough to showcase the luxury inspiration in the HySpeed, the brands have gone a step further to give this launch even more glitz and glam with re-envisioned packaging.

The box, according to APL, will feature a drawer-style opening and an outer sleeve decked out in glossy McLaren Orange, metallic orange foil and jet black logos. A transparent black shoe cover will protect the footwear in-box, as well as showcase the technical blueprint drawing of the shoe tooling kit. Additionally, if you pull the drawer fully out, you'll be treated to a small easter egg line drawing of the infamous McLaren F1.

Where to Buy the APL McLaren HySpeed

Beginning today, the APL McLaren HySpeed is available online for $450, which could have been the one piece of supercar inspiration best left in the shop. As the most expensive in-line product in APL's stable, it's difficult to view these all-new sneakers as daily trainers. But, for days that require a little more performance — or a little more fun, like a track day — these could be an entertaining way to train in the lap of workout-ready luxury.

