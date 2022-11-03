Indoor rowing is one of the most efficient ways to work out at home, due to the discipline's ability to target a slew of muscle groups in each session. As tantalizing as the training may be, however, most rowing machines can be a bit of an eyesore, what with their elongated frames and dull color palette.

Hydrow, the brand behind some of the best rowers on the market, is looking to change that notion with the launch of the brand's new Wave of Colors lineup. Boasting tasteful paint jobs slathered across the sleek and compact Hydrow Wave Rower silhouette, this vibrant stable is designed to brighten up even the most grueling of workouts.

"On the water, the color of your racing shell signals who you are," says Hydrow founder and CEO, Bruce Smith. "By offering the Hydrow Wave in several colors, we're offering the same immersive experience and full-body health our indoors rowers love, but with an aspect of personalization to match their style."

The Hydrow Wave of Colors Launch brings a new palette to your training regimen

While the recently-released Hydrow Wave Rower is already a more fitting addition to most living rooms thanks to its shrunken dimensions — 80 inches long, 19 inches wide and 43 inches tall — the all-new color palette gives athletes an opportunity to match their personal tastes to their personal training. According to the brand, the new colorways include Sunset Orange, Sunrise Yellow, River Blue and Forest Green, along with the traditional black silhouette.

Courtesy

No matter the shade, Hydrow still delivers a compact, confident rowing experience

While the splashes of color are new to the Hydrow stable, the performance aspects still remain. Across both the Hydrow Wave Rower and original Hydrow Rower, you're still able to access a signature rowing experience via patented dynamic resistance that mimics on-water sensations. You also get the premium electromagnetic braking system, Bluetooth and WiFi capabilities and access to over 4,000 live and on-demand workouts through Hydrow's all-access membership ($38/month).

The Hydrow Wave Rower, weighing just 102 pounds, can also be stored upright for even more space-saving convenience — provided you also purchase the Vertical Anchor — making it a great option for those tight on space, too.

Where to get the Hydrow Wave of Colors at launch

The Hydrow Wave Rower is available in the all-new color palette starting today for $1,995. While slightly more expensive than the base Hydrow Wave Rower, this price tag still trumps the Original Hydrow Rower, as well as other competitors. Bring a little colorful spice to your next training session and add some decor that delivers on performance.