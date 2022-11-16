The apparel you wear for fitness isn't always about your mid-workout wardrobe. Outside of your shoes, shorts and tops, there's plenty of additional garb that can impact your training. For example, hitting the road for a quick run or trekking to the gym in the colder fall and winter months might be less motivating if you don't have a quality jacket at the ready.

That's why, when Ten Thousand recently restocked their Outerwear Collection, we were excited to see how the brand behind some of our favorite workout apparel treats those moments where intensity is, let's say...around RPE 2. Ten Thousand's lineup features builds ranging from lightweight to insulated, offering up coverage across a wide scope of potential weather conditions.



To see if these jackets lived up to the hype, I tested all three options — the Lightweight Tech Jacket, Midweight Tech Jacket and Insulated Jacket — for multiple weeks, in both training scenarios and daily wear. I made note of how comfortable and dry these coats kept my frame as I walked and drove to different training centers in my area, and also tested the storage capabilities and conveniences sewn into each silhouette.

Would these restocked outerwear options replace my current closet offerings, or would they falter in keeping motivation high as I made my way to my workouts? Here's what I found.

Ten Thousand Lightweight Tech Jacket tenthousand.cc $178.00 SHOP NOW Exceptional stretch and mobility across the featherweight silhouette

Hood stays upright, even when quickening the pace through headwinds Might be too lightweight for colder running conditions

Dual-zipper design can stick on occasion

Ten Thousand Midweight Tech Jacket tenthousand.cc $188.00 SHOP NOW Premium water and wind resistance to keep your gym attire dry and comfortable

Versatile enough for getting to the gym and around town The buttoned front pockets are near useless and cannot be clasped with one hand

Chest phone pocket might not fit larger smartphones

Ten Thousand Insulated Tech Jacket tenthousand.cc $278.00 SHOP NOW Lightweight yet cozy insulation thanks to the Primaloft Gold Active material

Easy-to-close buttons and plenty of storage space for your valuables Can experience some tightness in the sleeves, especially when worn over a thicker midlayer

There's a big price jump from the midweight offering to this silhouette

What's Good About Ten Thousand's Outerwear Collection?

Lightweight Tech Jacket: There's plenty of stretch and mobility.

Of the three jackets tested, the Lightweight Tech Jacket definitely lent itself more to in-training wear, so I donned this offering across a handful of early morning runs as well as during my quick afternoon trips to the gym. I appreciated how flexible this featherweight shell was in-stride, allowing for plenty of mobility as I continued my cardio training in prep for an upcoming race. The back vents and two-way zipper also allowed for ample breathability without sacrificing any of the water or wind resistance.

Ben Emminger Ben Emminger

Lightweight Tech Jacket: the hood stays in place atop your head, even when running.

Getting caught in a mid-morning rainstorm is never a desirable activity, but thankfully, I was able to defend against the droplets and continue my pace thanks to the well-built hood design of the Lightweight Tech Jacket. When employed across my dome — and trusty running cap — I was pleased to find that the hood maintained its place as I finished up my miles. Whether running into a headwind or uphill, the hood never left its position, which is something I can't say for every running jacket I've worn in my fitness career.

Midweight Tech Jacket: The thicker material has made this a go-to top layer for getting to the gym.

Ben Emminger

Living in Pittsburgh, I need to be prepared for rapid weather changes, and that means wearing a quality coat to-and-from the gym in case your trek across the parking lot is overcome by a random thunderstorm. The thicker build of the Midweight Tech Jacket was more than capable of cloaking my torso for these needs, and like Ten Thousand's lightweight offering, the water and wind resistance is top notch. Plus, this jacket was thin enough that it didn't cause a sweat before hitting the weights, but rather served its purpose as a protective layer to get me into the training center.

Midweight Tech Jacket: The subdued silhouette is versatile enough for non-training activities.

While the jacket definitely proved its worth in keeping my workout apparel dry — and served as a nice outer layer for a Sunday afternoon hike — I often found myself wearing this jacket for daily wear thanks to the comfort and coverage baked into its silhouette. The subdued aesthetics paired well with a number of my evening garb, whether that entailed a pair of chinos for a nice dinner date or jeans for a trip to the grocery store. This is definitely the workhorse of the Ten Thousand Outerwear Collection, in my opinion, and I could easily see many athletes turning to this option for it's impressive versatility.

Insulated Tech Jacket: The buttons and pockets are the best in the Ten Thousand Outerwear stable.

I'm a big supporter of well-pocketed jackets, so it was nice to see this Insulated Tech Jacket boast both zippered and buttoned pockets across its frame. When placing my wallet, keys or smartphone in these well-built pouches, I never questioned their security. Add in the fact that the buttons easily snap and clasp without too much fussing — something that can't be said for all Ten Thousand Outerwear offerings — and you have a trusty top layer that's prime for those chillier mornings as you battle the elements to your training destination.

Ben Emminger Ben Emminger

Insulated Tech Jacket: Primaloft Gold Active Insulation keeps your torso toasty without unnecessary weight.

Ten Thousand knocked it out of the park by choosing to go with Primaloft Gold Active Insulation for this outerwear pick. I definitely felt the heat retention when wearing this jacket, yet despite the warmth, it didn't feel like I was sweating inside. Additionally, Primaloft insulation is lightweight, so you don't get that overbearing, heavy vibe when cloaking yourself in this coat. I may actually look forward to heading outside and scraping off my windshield during this winter's snowfall, thanks to this outerwear option. Okay, maybe that's too much of a stretch, but seriously, the insulation definitely separates this jacket from the pack.

Ben Emminger

What's Less Than Ideal About Ten Thousand's Outerwear Collection?

Lightweight Tech Jacket: The thinner design can make for some colder jogging conditions.

As great as this Ten Thousand jacket is at defending against the rain and wind, it does have its limits. Across a handful of late night jogs, I did begin to feel a chill when donning this coat. As such, I would recommend layering up for any winter runs if you opt for this outerwear option — there's just not enough material there to keep your torso well-insulated.

Lightweight Tech Jacket: the dual-zipper design can stick at times.

There's few items that can turn your mood quite like a finicky zipper, and while I appreciated the dual-zipper design that allowed for increased breathability, getting out of the Lightweight Tech Jacket did provide its own challenges at times. You need to line up each zipper tab exactly if you ever want to change out of the garment, and when you've expended all your energy throughout your route, this can prove to be a final boss of sorts post-workout. Thankfully, though, the zippers did begin to break in a little more after multiple wears, so I'm hopefully through the growing pains with this potential dilemma.

Ben Emminger

Midweight Tech Jacket: The buttons are near useless.

While I absolutely loved the button structure across the Insulated Tech Jacket, the same cannot be said for the Midweight offering from Ten Thousand. The two front buttons are near impossible to clasp with one hand, so you practically need to stop everything to focus on closing these thinner mechanisms. After struggling for a few minutes, I opted to just let these pockets hang over one another, and instead, just stored my valuables in the zippered options across the frame. The flaps featuring these buttons is long enough to hang over the opening, though, so I would suggest just storing light items in these pouches and not securing them down — unless finicking with buttons is your pastime.

Ben Emminger

Midweight Tech Jacket: The chest phone pocket doesn't accommodate larger smartphones.

I don't normally store my phone in a chest pocket, and after trying to cram my smartphone in this compact pouch, I doubt I'll ever change. While this pocket can be great for housing keys, a business card or other small items, it doesn't have the dimensions necessary to fit most wide-faced smartphones. Even my iPhone XR, which is much smaller when compared to other gargantuan devices out there, couldn't rest comfortably inside. With that said, however, I do appreciate the fact that this small pocket does include a zipper, so if you do manage to find a device that fits, it shouldn't falter in terms of security.

Ben Emminger



Insulated Tech Jacket: The sleeves can feel constricting, especially when worn over a hoodie.

While the insulation baked into this jacket is of premium quality, you may need to order a size up if you plan to layer it over a thicker sweatshirt or midlayer. I draped the Insulated Tech Jacket over one of my favorite workout hoodies, for instance, and immediately felt a sense of tightness in my arms. Thankfully, though, forgoing the sweatshirt was more approachable, given the quality of the Primaloft material.

Insulated Tech Jacket: The price jump from the Midweight Tech Jacket is steep.

Ten Thousand's products aren't the cheapest out there, but you can often stomach them because of the high quality in each silhouette. Despite this notion — and the impressive features of the Insulated Tech Jacket — spending nearly $280 on a coat is still a big pill to swallow. When you compare the higher price point to the other outerwear options in the lineup, it's also a hefty leap (the Midweight Tech Jacket is just $10 more than the lightweight model, for reference).

Ten Thousand Outerwear Collection: The Verdict

Ben Emminger

After wearing these jackets in multiple environments and situations, I feel confident in saying they're right in line with the performance-ready, high-quality offerings Ten Thousand has known to produce. The versatility of the entire lineup is next level, and I appreciate how the brand has targeted different needs and wants across the board.

If you're in need of a do-it-all jacket this season, I cannot recommend the Midweight Tech Jacket enough, but there's definitely room in your wardrobe for the lightweight and insulated models, too. While tastes and activity levels differ between athletes and training scenarios, one thing is certain — bad weather may have met its match with this premium outerwear collection.

Editor's Note: Prior to publishing this article, Ten Thousand dropped its all-new Tech Parka, offering up the most warmth and weatherproofing yet. If you need a behemoth of a winter jacket, this could be the top layer you've been looking for, albeit at near $550.

