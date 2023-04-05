We all know the feeling of finding an item of clothing that just works. The fit is perfect for your physique; the materials and makeup sit comfortably across your frame; the outfit moves effortlessly with you throughout the day. When you find these garments, it's often by surprise or luck...but once you get them into your rotation, it's pretty clear that roster spot is going to be held for quite some time.

Due to my heightened interest in training and fitness, a lot of my go-to garb falls into the activewear category. Looking through my closet, I can clearly pick out my favorite shirt for chest day or my go-to shorts for agility training. Only recently, though, could I identify my ideal workout hoodie: the Midweight Tech Pullover from Ten Thousand.

Now, I've been privy to the level of quality that Ten Thousand products bring to the gym, but never really considered investing in a more performance-laden hoodie for these scenarios. Having worn this sleek, stylish sweatshirt for multiple weeks of training, recovery sessions and weekend relaxation, though, it's clear that my logic has been flawed — your workout hoodie doesn't need to be a vintage cotton profile from yesteryear.

Here's how the Midweight Tech Pullover changed my perception on this training apparel piece, and why it's rather difficult to picture future workouts without this layer at least in tote.

The Midweight Tech Pullover is one agile training layer.

Hoodies aren’t the most nimble garment out there. Naturally, as the material thickens, it's less likely to move and stretch without some resistance. Despite its midweight moniker, however, this Ten Thousand silhouette showed no signs of bunching up or tautness across a slew of training exercises and activities. I felt like I had a full range of motion when going through my pre-workout stretches, and there were no signs of rigidity when pacing through a normal agility circuit.

The four-way stretch built into the Ten Thousand Midweight Tech Pullover is also nice because it keeps the bottom hem in place across my midsection, allowing the material to stretch and warp during overhead exercises without giving my fellow gym-goers a glimpse of my midriff. Other, less flexible hoodies often ride up in these scenarios, which immediately call for me to re-rack the weights and adjust my attire.

Ben Emminger

Moisture and odor control keep this hoodie fresh for days.

As I stated before, my past gym hoodies were typically just old concert garb or ones acquired through various baseball tournaments and camps during my playing days. These silhouettes were great for marking the times, but after one sweat session, they were essentially rendered useless and downright uncomfortable to wear — both from a physical and olfactory sense.

Thankfully, the Midweight Tech Pullover answers both those issues with effective treatments that keep each workout dry, cozy and (most importantly) funk free. The moisture-wicking nature of this Ten Thousand hoodie does an excellent job of defending against the sweat pools my old tops would mop up and collect, while the silver ion anti-odor treatment allows me to forgo the washing machine for a few days between washes without running the risk of stinking up my gym.

You also don’t need to worry about washing out the silver ion, which can occur with lesser hoodies. I’ve ran the Midweight Tech Pullover through multiple cycles since owning the sweatshirt and have seen (read: smelled) no changes in terms of odor resistance.

Ben Emminger Ben Emminger

There are some dents in the armor, though: cost and heat retention.

As much as I adore this training-ready silhouette from Ten Thousand, there are a few negatives that need to be addressed for the sake of full transparency. For one, this is not the most affordable hoodie on the market. Yes, you do get unrivaled mobility, a sleek design and convenient zippered pockets upon purchase, but is that enough to warrant a three-figure price tag? For some, that’s simply too high of an ask, especially for a garment that’s mostly intended for sweat-riddled sessions in the gym.

Additionally, when you spend that level of money on a layering piece of apparel, you’d expect it to be plenty warm, right? Now, I’m not saying that you’re not capable of working up a sweat in this hoodie when working out, but for out-of-gym environments, you may want to look for a more heat-retaining profile. I wore the Midweight Tech Pullover through multiple brisk weekends here in Pittsburgh and found it didn’t quite live up to its “midweight” classification when it came to thermal properties. I still enjoy the comfort and fit of this hoodie, but on colder days out and about, be prepared to pair this profile with a warmer vest or overcoat.

Ben Emminger Ben Emminger

Ten Thousand Midweight Tech Pullover Hoodie: The Verdict

While it’s not the warmest hoodie in my wardrobe, the Ten Thousand Midweight Tech Pullover is certainly the most workout ready of the bunch. I cannot express the level of comfort, coverage and mobility offered across this silhouette, and truly believe the investment is worth its weight when it comes to curating a premium workout ensemble. Do yourself a favor and ditch the old cotton rags of yore. Warm up, bulk up and power up with this impressive sweatshirt that’s ready to have you rethinking what a workout hoodie can provide.