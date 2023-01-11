Fitness is always top of mind this time of year, as many athletes begin to fine-tune their disciplines and many casual exercisers re-up their commitment as part of their resolutions for the new year. Part of that process is finding a workout regimen that delivers results without taxing your body to the point of discomfort — or throwing off your schedule with lengthy sessions in the gym or atop a home gym machine.

Rowing has long been a popular modality of choice for these needs, thanks to its full-body experience that's less strenuous on your joints than many alternatives. Rowing sessions can also pack a bevy of cardiovascular and endurance-related benefits into quick sessions, making hopping on for a workout during your lunch break an easier, more approachable feat to accomplish. Still, though, this activity can begin to go stale if you're not mixing up intensities and distances, and for those wanting some more muscle-building opportunities, you're often left searching for other choices.

Hydrow, makers of some of the best at-home rowing machines, has recently unveiled a new workout regimen across the brand's live and on-demand library that could be answer to those wanting more out of their training in 2023. The all-new Circuit Training modules combine the low-impact, cardio-heavy benefits of indoor rowing with strength training movements to create a session that's quick, energetic and downright fun.

Here's what you can expect from these all-new training modalities being offered through the brand's library of live and on-demand workouts.

Circuit Training Uses Intervals to Create Time-Efficient Sweat Sessions

The three new Circuit Training workouts from Hydrow are structured to mimic high-intensity interval training (HIIT), with a primary focus on strength training. According to the brand, the workouts will utilize both dumbbell-loaded and bodyweight movements with spurts of rowing in-between. Exercises will follow an As Many Reps as Possible (AMRAP) or Every Minute on the Minute (EMOM) format to help keep sessions engaging and entertaining.

These time-efficient training regimens can bring a number of benefits to your fitness journey including increased strength and muscular endurance, heart health, improved mood, and fat loss. Plus, completing these all-new circuits on Hydrow's companion platform will give you a little bit of rewarding hardware, too — the brand has also created a special-edition badge for those that complete any of the three available workouts.

Hydrow's Circuit Training Welcomes a New Face to the Trainer Roster

There's something comforting about following along with a trusted trainer when taking your workouts into the digital realm, and Hydrow's lineup of impressive athletes is full of budding personalities that can keep sessions fresh and interesting. The all-new Circuit Training modules will be led by two of Hydrow's athletes, including two-time Olympian and Hydrow's head strength and movement specialist, Pete Donohoe.

The other instructor, Rina Thomas, is brand new to the Hydrow family. A mom and Marine veteran, Thomas "will empower you to fall in love with your fitness journey and help you build confidence to challenge yourself in new and exciting ways," according to Hydrow. "

How to Partake in Hydrow's Circuit Training Workouts

According to the brand, the three new Circuit Training modules are now available on Hydrow rowers. Simply filter your workout type by Circuit and unlock this all-new, entertaining modality to keep your fitness on track heading into the new year.

