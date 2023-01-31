Jump ropes might be perceived as old school, but in today's day and age, even they're receiving a bit of a facelift: materials and construction used today go far beyond the leather and wooden-handled silhouettes of yesteryear. (Which are still damn good, if you ask me.) One of the best examples of jump ropes for the 21st Century has been Crossrope. The brand's lineup of impressive fitness tools offer great quality and performance, as well as a helpful companion app to help you keep workouts fresh and interesting.

Recently, the brand launched its all-new Amp stable of connected jump ropes, delivering a sleek and simple profile along with seamless realtime tracking potential. But all that tech and innovation comes with a hefty price tag, posing the question: "Is a $200 jump rope really worth the money?"

To find out, I forwent my typical treadmill sessions and rowing circuits for a few weeks, instead opting for Crossrope's available workouts as well as a few Free Jump routines. I made note of how the jump rope felt in the hands as well as my control throughout multiple skips, and also spent a good amount of time perusing the companion app to see how versatile this cardio discipline could be. Here's what you can expect from Crossrope's Amp Jump Rope Set.

Premium construction and bearings make controlling the rope a breeze

Wide variety of workouts and programs available through the companion app for fresh training scenarios

Must subscribe to the membership service to unlock all the connected perks

Price tag can be jarring to some, especially when compared to other jump ropes on the market

What's Good About the Crossrope Amp Jump Rope Set?

You can easily control the rope, thanks in part to the build quality.

If you've ever jumped rope before, you understand the aggravation that can come from a rope that won't turn over. Additionally, having a rope with a lot of memory can oftentimes lead to a tangled mess that's more of a burden to pull out of your gym bag than not. Thankfully, however, the Crossrope Amp showcased neither of the aforementioned dilemmas; it offered an easy turnover in each skip, as well as a smooth, clear path through each revolution. I never worried about the various ropes tangling, and the bearings at play in the sleek, grippy handles are top-notch as well.

It should be noted, too, that I was pleasantly surprised by how easy it was to switch across various rope weights thanks to the premium clasps at the ends of the handles. With just one hand, making adjustments across the 1/4-pound, 1/2-pound and one-pound ropes was a breeze, leading to more time training — and less time configuring my setup.

The large library of workouts and programs keeps your cardio fresh.

As with any exercise discipline, doing the same motion again and again can easily turn stale; try running on a treadmill for multiple miles and find out how monotonous that action can be. To keep your training as fresh as possible, Crossrope offers a wide variety of workouts and follow-along programs that clearly outline various movements, paces and more. I enjoyed this feature across multiple training days, as it made the act of hopping in-place more enjoyable. Plus, alternating pace patterns and steps was a breath of fresh air, especially since I knew I would be signing up for these workouts day in and day out.



Additionally, I trained using the available Free Jump feature that's sort of an open experience, and found just as much performance there despite the lack of a planned session. The trackable statistics were displayed well, so I always knew how many completed jumps I had accomplished. Plus, the Streak component was a nice source of motivation to keep me skipping longer.

What's Not Ideal About the Crossrope Amp Jump Rope Set?

You have to subscribe to the companion app to unlock all the available features.

While I definitely enjoyed the in-app components and trackable statistics, those perks are only available to those that sign up for the monthly membership service. Without the subscription, you're left with just a jump rope — and a pricey one at that. I understand that the workouts and programs constitute a membership, but having even the Free Jump feature behind a paywall was a bit of a downer. Thankfully, however, the membership is only $10 per month, so the added cost is a little more approachable.

While tech-heavy, $200 is still a lot to ask for a jump rope.

There's no denying that the Crossrope Amp definitely upgrades your jump rope experience. I found the variable rope weights and sleek app to be worthwhile...but that hefty price tag is too much to ignore, especially if you typically jump rope as an accessory to your normal routine. If you're using the Crossrope as your sole workout of choice, I think that justifies the cost more — but for anyone looking to round out their training with jump rope, I believe the tech features can be overlooked for more budget-friendly options out there.

Crossrope Amp Jump Rope Set: The Verdict

Despite the premium price and requirement to use the app, I still believe the Crossrope Amp is one of the best jump ropes on the market today. There's enough variety and motivation to be found in the app library to make it feel worthwhile, and the attention to detail and quality is very present across the handles and available ropes. For athletes just wanting a companion piece to your established regimen, you may be better off with less tech-heavy gear — but if your desired discipline is jumping rope, I highly recommend this kit.