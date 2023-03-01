Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Get Ready for Sunny Days with These Smart New Cycling Sunglasses

The Tifosi Rail XC collection brings better fits and new lens tech to your kit just in time for spring's return.

By Ben Emminger
tifosi rail xc sunglasses
Tifosi Optics

With the official first day of spring less than three weeks away, now's the perfect time to take a look at your outdoor training ensemble. You'll need some workout-ready shorts, a sweat-wicking top or two, a premium hat to tame your hair and, of course, a high-performing pair of sunglasses.

Sure, you could drop a few hundred dollars on frames that bring durability and performance to your aesthetic (or in some cases, data tracking capabilities), but spending all that coin leaves less in the pot for other workout essentials. Thankfully, Tifosi sunglasses offer impeccable quality and durability without the heightened price tag. The brand's lineup of impressive shades includes a plethora of profiles, but its latest release has us really psyched to hit the outdoors for some training.

The all-new Rail XC collection offers up a more accommodating fit than its predecessor, Tifosi's popular Rail silhouette, making these a great profile for not just cyclists but all outdoor-minded enthusiasts.

"After seeing how successful the Rail was, we wanted more people to be able to wear our rimless shields — especially those with smaller face profiles that aren't as compatible with a larger shield like the Rail," says Joe Earley, owner of Tifosi Optics. "The Rail XC hits the sweet spot in terms of maximum eye protection with a smaller fit."

Another major calling card, however, is brand-new lens technology designed to keep your vision as clear as possible, regardless of your light conditions.

The Rail XC Lineup Introduces New Lens Technology

These all-new sunglasses are available in multiple hues, with the Clarion Blue Fototec variety serving as the standout. It's one of the only lenses on the market combining both mirrored and photochromic technology in one treatment, creating a ray-blocking field of view that adapts to changes in ambient light on the fly. The Clarion Blue Fototec lens begins nearly clear and darkens to a smoke tint with a blue mirror in sunlight, making this a great option for cyclists, trail runners and other athletes alike.

The Rail XC is also available in Clarion Red Fototec and three-lens interchangeable models, offering coverage for low, bright and no-light scenarios.

tifosi rail xc sunglasses
Tifosi Optics
tifosi rail xc sunglasses
Tifosi Optics

The Rail XC's Smaller Dimensions Make for a More Accommodating Profile

A redesigned form factor gives more athletes the chance to wear larger shields without them feeling and looking obnoxiously large. A 6.9mm shallower lens cut, in comparison to the original Rail silhouette, helps shrink the overall profile of the Rail XC down, while still delivering 52.6mm x 131mm of eye protection. This more compact aesthetic can help fit the face better, eliminating that exaggerated clown sunglasses look that can plague some with slimmer faces.

The Rail XC also features durable Grilamid TR-90 frames, adjustable nose and ear pieces and shatterproof, scratch-resistant, polycarbonate lenses.

Where to Buy the Tifosi Rail XC

Starting today, the Tifosi Rail XC collection is available online. Staying true with the brand's other high-quality shades, these all-new profiles are all affordable at less than $80, regardless of lens and color choice. Get a jumpstart on your warm weather get-up and grab a pair for sun-filled training days ahead.

Tifosi Optics

Tifosi Rail XC

tifosioptics.com
$79.95
SHOP NOW
