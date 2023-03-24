For athletes wanting a cozier recovery experience that does without the knot-busting pressure of disciplines like massage guns or foam rollers, red light therapy can be an excellent option. This non-invasive treatment uses light-emitting diodes to expose your cells to the aforementioned red light, in order to help stimulate collagen production, improve circulation and reduce inflammation. There's no pounding or kneading at aches and pains; just stand in front of a light source for a set amount of time and let the photons do their thing. Think of it as a post-workout tanning session...albeit without the lasting tan lines.

As is the case with other recovery disciplines, however, finding the time to sit in front of these red light fixtures can be more troublesome than not. Carving out a window for an in-gym workout is difficult enough — but an additional 15–30 minutes just sitting in front of a tower? It's a bit of a tough sell.

But what if there was a way to reap the benefits of red light treatment while still being capable of going about your post-training day? Enter .

This innovative wearable harnesses the power of both LED and laser technology to more effectively penetrate your cells for that sweet, sweet premier mitochondrial activation. The banded silhouette is designed to be worn across your knee and other joints, delivering inflammation-relieving light via three Bluetooth-connected modules.

I've had experience with red light therapy in the past, but admittedly, I don't sign up for it regularly because of the the inconvenience. To see if the Move+ could be the ticket for targeted recovery without the burden of static treatment, I swapped out my normal modalities for a few weeks, instead wearing this band across my knees, shoulders and ankles nightly.

If you're curious about red light therapy or just want to add a new recovery method to your arsenal, here's what you can expect with this wearable from Kineon.

Courtesy of Kineon Kineon Move+ kineon.io $499.00 SHOP NOW Modules sync easily with one another for uninterrupted treatment

Strapped design allows for multitasking during sessions No companion app for guided recovery or device controls

Strap is short, and no extended lengths are available for larger muscle groups

What's Good About the Kineon Move+?

The modules sync instantly for simplified treatment.

Setting up the Move+ for a session is very intuitive, which was a nice perk — and is a big positive for athletes brand new to red light therapy. After the initial charge, each module clicked easily into the cut-out holsters across the band. I didn't feel any compromised fits across the three placements; overall, the device was great for achieving that snug fit without worrying of a module coming loose.

Ben Emminger

Additionally, I also appreciated the Bluetooth connection that connects the three light modules and lets them work as one. This allowed me to quickly toggle the device on and off from just one place, rather than guess as to whether each fixture was operating properly. There's no need to worry about turning each module on and off throughout treatment; one button activates the entire setup.

There's also an audible note that chimes when the Move+ is turned on, as well as when the pre-programmed five-minute session ends. This was a nice touch and served as a clear indicator that the machine had run its course, allowing me to either continue with another cycle or remove the device for the evening. It's a small detail, yes, but a very convenient note that does make up for Kineon's lack of a companion app (more on that later).

The strap is secure, while still allowing some range of motion.

While the Kineon Move+'s main area of target is the knee, the adjustable strap does allow for red light treatments across other muscle groups and joints. I was more than happy with the fit across my ankle, elbow and shoulder during testing, as the hook-and-loop patches allowed for just the right amount of fine-tuning without becoming a burden. Plus, I routinely worked multiple areas in a given session, which called for a fair share of sizing adjustments between treatments; this nimble hook-and-loop setup allowed for quick alterations.

I also enjoyed how sturdy and snug the Kineon Move+ was across my various joints. I didn't notice any slippage or jostling as I moved and walked. Granted, I wasn't partaking in high-intensity agility drills or anything like that , but it is nice to note how well this Move+ stays in place as you walk around your living room or prepare dinner in your kitchen.

Ben Emminger

What's Not Ideal About the Kineon Move+?

There's no companion app to control the device or follow along with.

Despite the medical-grade laser recovery offered through this impressive silhouette, the Kineon Move+ is a simple product when you boil it down. It's a series of three light modules all placed on a five-minute timer, and while this setup is capable of providing effective relief from aches and pains, it doesn't lend itself to some conveniences found in other recovery modalities.

The most notable omission when it comes to the Kineon Move+ is the lack of a companion app. This supplemental platform would make it easier to monitor battery levels across the three modules, as well as control the unit mid-treatment. You wouldn't need to keep tabs on the battery indicators and their corresponding colors or listen for the end chime, but rather just toggle all appropriate settings from your smartphone in a cleaner, more streamlined process.

I also believe Kineon would be wise to create a companion app for the Move+ because the service could be an excellent way to educate athletes on red light therapy's benefits. , for example, provides excellent service to those curious about the discipline, and I think a control module would pair well with this information — easier treatment toggling as you learn more about the modality's perks. Sounds like a logical match, especially for a newer discipline that's slowly gaining popularity.

A longer strap would allow for more versatile treatment opportunities.

The adjustable strap of the Kineon Move+ is definitely one of its highlights, but I feel the dimensions of the strap do hold back the potential of the device overall. Kineon showcases the Move+ being used across other muscle areas like the back and neck, but the length of the band doesn't allow for a belt or collar-like setup in these scenarios. To reach these areas, you would need to lie prone and still as the light modules just rest across your skin, which eliminates the versatility that initially draws you to the strapped design.

I think Kineon could offer a belt-length band in the future, opening up even more possibilities for athletes to use red light therapy across different muscle areas. For now, though, it seems the Move+ is best reserved for joint areas or muscles that aren't as large.

Ben Emminger

Kineon Move+: The Verdict

While a longer band and companion app would be nice touches, I still think this a great profile for quick, effective recovery. I really enjoyed how simple and intuitive the Kineon Move+ was in operation, and the effects of the red light treatment across my joints proved to be excellent and efficient — all without the pain or annoyances I'd typically experience with a massage gun or foam-rolling session.

If you're curious on how red light therapy can impact your training performance, I'd recommend this silhouette for beginners over some of the bulkier, more expensive towers prominent in the discipline. While the price is a little hefty, I think it's justified given the advanced relief and technology baked into this sleek silhouette.