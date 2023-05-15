It's no secret that Garmin can make a quality wearable. The brand has successfully given athletes watch faces for the trail, the surf and (of course) the daily jog over the years, with the Forerunner series being a standout stable for quite some time. We were over the moon with praise for the 955 model, for example, which brought solar charging capabilities, durable construction and a slew of data metrics to our daily workouts that spanned beyond the neighborhood sidewalks.

Of course, though, in today's tech landscape, if you're not innovating, you're dying, hence the release of the updated Forerunner 265 and 965 profiles. Boasting touchscreen capabilities and brand-new AMOLED displays, these iterations serve as the latest pinnacle for the family. But do these refreshes serve as a step in the right direction for Garmin, especially given the successes of yesteryear?

To determine how impactful these latest running watches were across the landscape, I donned and trained with both the Forerunner 265 and 965 for multiple weeks, analyzing and partaking in a variety of activities to gather a full scope of each silhouette's offerings. I compared and contrasted the feel of each bezel and band, both in comparison to one another as well as their previous iterations. Naturally, I also wore these wearables in settings outside of training to see how well they translated to everyday wear. After all, what good is your data if it's only mined for a few hours each day?

If you're in the market for one of the latest profiles in the Garmin lineup, here's what you can expect.

Garmin Forerunner Running Watch Series: What We Think

As much as I loved the solar capabilities of the Forerunner 955, there’s still too much praise to be had across this updated lineup. Both the Forerunner 265 and 965 performed exceptionally well in testing, with the 965 becoming my favorite for everyday training and the 265 being my go-to for running-specific endeavors. The build quality is impeccable. The accuracy is there across multiple metrics. The new display is bright and legible in any condition.

In all honesty the only deciding factor that really separates the two is case size — 46.1mm in the 265 or 47.2mm in the 965. Other than that (okay, that and a few other differences), you can’t go wrong with either profile for athletic-minded wear.

The Forerunner 265 and 965 both provide excellent data tracking capabilities.

It’s no surprise that both silhouettes in this updated Forerunner lineup have more than enough power to track all your necessary data across multiple disciplines. I found no hiccups or inaccuracies across my running, strength training, rowing and golf modalities during these trial runs, leading to more informed and dialed-in workouts. Plus, both the Forerunner 265 and 965 also offer Garmin’s signature Morning Report function, which allowed me to identify factors affecting my sleep and training readiness for the day.

Both Garmin silhouettes pack a ton of training-focused metrics into each build, helping support a bevy of fitness needs and desires. Ben Emminger Ben Emminger

All of these functions and data-tracking capabilities are thoroughly enhanced by the quick-toggle buttons across the silhouettes, as well as the touchscreen functionalities. Getting into charts and training modalities is a breeze, and there’s no real searching or browsing involved if you take the time to set up your library to your liking.

Despite differing builds, both Forerunners are plenty durable for training.

Okay, so outside of case size, the Forerunner 265 and 965 differ in terms of bezel material as well. The cheaper 265 profile utilizes a fiber-reinforced polymer for its frame, while the 965 uses a sleek, durable titanium. Despite this difference and the preconceived notion of titanium being the longer-lasting material of choice, I had no issues whatsoever with either design. After all, both silhouettes use Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for the lens, which helps create a sturdy face that can take plenty of abuse on the road and in the gym. Whether bumped across the edge of a squat rack or fumbled onto the floor post-shower, the profiles held their own, which can help alleviate any fears of treating these tech-heavy accessories with a delicate touch.

Both the Forerunner 265 and 965 bezels provide excellent durability for long-lasting performance through your fitness journey. Ben Emminger Ben Emminger

I wouldn’t say these are the most durable watches I’ve had across my wrist ever, but the fact that there’s little separating the two does lend itself to the improved quality across the Forerunner family. In previous years, I definitely noticed a bridge between profiles in terms of on-wrist feel — it’s nice to see Garmin offer such comparable durability in two of its flagship watch faces.

The AMOLED screens are an improvement from previous iterations.

The biggest update across the 265 and 965 models is the addition of the AMOLED displays. While this is a heightened plus across both stables due to the improved visibility and brightness, even under clear skies and sun, there are some drawbacks to its integration. For one, the brighter display can have a tendency to drain the battery quicker, which does drop each respective silhouette’s battery life by a slight margin over previous iterations. While it wasn’t a major concern in testing, I did find myself charging the newer profiles more often than previous silhouettes.

Additionally, the inclusion of an AMOLED display across the Forerunner 965 eliminates the ability for solar charging, which (if you couldn’t tell by now) was a standout quality across previous iterations. This new tech does bring touchscreen capabilities to the 200-level model, though, so I guess it’s a fair tradeoff…if you ask me on the right day.

There's still a lack of smartwatch features across both the 265 and 965.

While I definitely admire the technology built into each silhouette and appreciate the quick connectivity each profile has to my smartphone, it is worth noting that these are still not replacements for your standalone smartwatches. Yes, you can still receive the same notifications you get across your phone, but there’s no way to interact with them.

While impressive, there’s still some limitations across both profiles in terms of smartwatch capabilities. Ben Emminger

For some, like myself, I appreciate the pager-like aesthetic, but I understand that this is a limitation when compared to other mobile-ready devices. In the end, if you’re looking for a running-focused watch that can do everything training-wise and smartphone-wise, it’s hard to go against the industry leaders.

Garmin Forerunner Running Watch Series: Alternatives

Not quite sold on the latest Forerunner models? Below are a few silhouettes worth considering that I've found to be worthy adversaries to Garmin's latest offerings:

In terms of running watches, I’d say your next best option would be the Apex Pro 2 profile from Coros. This watch easily trumps the Forerunner lineup in terms of battery life, but the modalities and toggles aren’t as seamless or intuitive.

If it's smartwatch capabilities you're after in addition to training capabilities, you can also opt for the Apple Watch Ultra. While packed full of rugged features designed for working out, you need to remember that all those notifications and phone-like conveniences will require a cellular charge, where the Forerunners do not.

