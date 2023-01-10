Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Fitness Accessories and Wearables of 2023

Outfit your year of performance and progress with these can't-miss training add-ons.

By Ben Emminger
various fitness accessories laid out on black rubber gym flooring with text reading fitness awards accessories laid over top
Cam Oden

This story is part of the 2023 Fitness Awards. To see the full list of winners, click here.

Accessories can make any day more convenient, and the same goes for your training regimens. From the utilitarian to the tech-riddled, there are plenty of options out there to help ensure each workout is as enjoyable as the last.

Our daily fitness setups employ a plethora of helpful gear and devices, including shaker bottles, gym bags, data-tracking watches and beyond. Here’s a roundup of our favorite fitness add-ons to give your training a well-deserved spark this year.

BEST OVERALL RUNNING WATCH
Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar
$561 AT AMAZON

We love this impressive running watch not just for its power-packed solar charging capabilities, but also its helpful modalities including a Morning Report for better-informed training every day.

RELATED: Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar Review

BEST WEARABLE GPS ENHANCER
Coros Pod 2
$99 AT COROS.COM

This GPS enhancer clips easily to your shoelaces or waistband, delivering premium accuracy whether running indoors atop a treadmill or traversing through crowded cityscapes.

RELATED: Coros Pod 2 Review

BEST SUNGLASSES FOR ENDURANCE ATHLETES
Engo Eyewear Engo 2
$330 AT ENGOEYEWEAR.COM

These premium shades employ a heads-up display module that keeps all your vital data easily within your field of vision, ideal for less distracted training without breaks or pauses.

RELATED: Engo Eyewear Engo 2 Review

BEST OVERALL GYM BAG
King Kong Core35 Duffel
$140 AT KINGKONGAPPAREL.COM

This high-quality tote boasts a unique lifting belt sleeve that helps save space in the main compartment for other essentials like your gym shoes, supplements and more.

RELATED: The Best Gym Bags

BEST OVERALL SHAKER BOTTLE
BlenderBottle Strada Insulated Stainless Steel
$25 AT AMAZON

A locking lid helps defend against errant spills or messes, and the insulating stainless steel design ensures your shakes stay at cold, refreshing temperatures all throughout your sessions.

RELATED: The Best Shaker Bottles

BEST BUCKET RUNNING HAT
Fractel B-Series Bucket "Marble 2.0" Edition
Now 35% off
$36 AT FRACTEL.US

Cover up and protect your skin from harmful rays with this stylish lid featuring UPF+50 sun protection. A darker underbill also helps minimize glare for better on-road vision.

RELATED: The Best Boutique Running Brands

BEST RUNNING BELT
SPIbelt Reflective Running Belt
$33 AT SPIBELT.COM

Keep your smartphone, keys and other must-haves well secured in this no-bounce running belt that also features a reflective surface ideal for nighttime pacing.

RELATED: Nighttime Running Essentials

BEST UPGRADE WEIGHTLIFTING GLOVES
Versa Gripps Pro
$70 AT VERSAGRIPPS.COM

"Non-Slip" custom-engineered palm pads help ensure a better grip across barbells and free weights, and the wrist support is comfortable enough for extended wear in training.

RELATED: The Best Weightlifting Gloves

BES LEVERED WEIGHTLIFTING BELT
Gymreapers 10mm Lever Belt
$120 AT GYMREAPERS.COM

Premium leather construction and a secure lever mechanism give this impressive belt its chops, perfect for anyone looking to take their strength training up a notch this year.

RELATED: The Best Weightlifting Belts

BEST WEARABLE FOR HYDRATION TRACKING
Nix Hydration Biosensor
$129 AT NIXBIOSENSORS.COM

Perfect for endurance athletes, this lightweight wearable can provide excellent assistance in training, informing you when your body needs refreshment and how much liquid to consume during each break.

RELATED: Nix Hydration Biosensor Review

