The Best Fitness Accessories and Wearables of 2023

This story is part of the 2023 Fitness Awards. To see the full list of winners, click here.

Accessories can make any day more convenient, and the same goes for your training regimens. From the utilitarian to the tech-riddled, there are plenty of options out there to help ensure each workout is as enjoyable as the last.



Our daily fitness setups employ a plethora of helpful gear and devices, including shaker bottles, gym bags, data-tracking watches and beyond. Here’s a roundup of our favorite fitness add-ons to give your training a well-deserved spark this year.