Ciele Just Dropped Some Crazy Expensive Running Hats

For anyone in the know, Ciele is synonymous with quality and style. The small Canadian brand makes quality caps that stand the test of time, as well as the frequent miles hardcore runners log. This week, Ciele launched a mini-collection of hats that build upon its classic styles, but beef them up with elevated fabrics, construction and fit. The brand has dubbed the collection gry, and describes it as the platform for what might come next.

As part of this drop, Ciele released four styles: the GoCap RVT gry, the CRWCap RVT SC gry, the BCHat RVT gry and the BNDCKHat RVT gry. (We know, the names are a bit of a mouthful.) Each of the hats retails above $100, but try not to balk at the price tag – the end result is more than worth it.