Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Gym Equipment of 2023

Outfit an entire year's worth of gains and training milestones with these top picks.

By Ben Emminger
multiple pieces of gym equipment laid out on black rubber gym flooring with the text saying fitness awards gym equipment laid over top the image
Cam Oden

This story is part of the 2023 Fitness Awards. To see the full list of winners, click here.

Working out at home can be as simple or complex as you’d like, and in every situation, there’s a piece of fitness gear to help fuel your progress. From tried and trusted dumbbell sets, to tech-heavy systems, there’s always something to suit your needs.

We’ve compiled a roundup of the top gym equipment to keep on your radar in 2023, each catering to its own disciplines and modalities. Here are our picks to get your fitness journey started right.

BEST OVERALL ADJUSTABLE DUMBBELLS
Smrtft Nüobell 80lb Classic
$745 AT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

These premium dumbbells not only look stylish in any training room, but the massive 5–80 pound weight range provides excellent versatility for a number of lifts and exercises.

RELATED: The Best Adjustable Dumbbells

BEST ADJUSTABLE PLASTIC SLANT BOARD
The Slant Stack
$139 AT THETIBBARGUY.COM

Change your heights with ease atop this stackable silhouette ideal for stretching and other disciplines. The plastic polymer construction is also plenty durable, capable of holding up to 1,200 pounds.

RELATED: The Best Slant Boards

BEST BUDGET HOME GYM EQUIPMENT
The Original Gorilla Bow
$215 AT AMAZON

The tube bands included in this premium rig stretch easily across the frame, allowing you to mix up resistance levels on the fly for more diverse, muscle-boosting workouts.

RELATED: Original Gorilla Bow Review

BEST WHEEL-ON INDOOR BIKE TRAINER
Garmin Tacx Flow Trainer
Now 20% off
$296 AT BACKCOUNTRY

Who said smart training devices needed to break the bank? Unlock all the digital training potential you desire with this compact, easy-to-use indoor bike trainer.

RELATED: The Best Indoor Bike Trainers

BEST HOME GYM MACHINE FOR LEGS
CLMBR 02
$2,795 AT CLMBR.COM

This updated home gym machine can be great for full-body training with added emphasis on the legs thanks to a redesigned gearbox for more intense resistance levels.

RELATED: The Best Home Gym Machines

BEST UPGRADE HOME ROWING MACHINE
Aviron Strong Series Rower
$2,299 AT AVIRONACTIVE.COM

Find that ideal setup for intense home rowing workouts thanks to this all-new silhouette boasting a patent-pending foot and hip adjustment system and dual air and magnetic resistance.

RELATED: Aviron Strong Series Rower Review

BEST SMART HOME GYM MACHINE FOR STRENGTH TRAINING
Vitruvian Trainer+
$500 AT VITRUVIANFORM.COM

This sleek, compact home gym machine packs in 440 pounds of resistance training, perfect for athletes wanting to test their strength limits without the need for a cumbersome rack setup.

RELATED: Do You Really Need a Smart Home Gym?

BEST MODULAR WORKOUT SLED
Freak Athlete Essentials Multi-Sled
$150 AT FREAKATHLETEESSENTIALS.COM

This high-quality sled can be built out for pushing and pulling modalities, and the all-terrain skis make working out on carpeted floors or concrete driveways a breeze.

RELATED: What is RPE and How Can it Boost Your Training?

BEST OVERALL WEIGHT BENCH
Rep Fitness AB-3000 2.0 FID Adjustable Weight Bench
$320 AT REPFITNESS.COM

For those garage gym enthusiasts, this adjustable bench provides a rock-solid base for all your lifting needs. The updated eight back pad angles also promote better comfort during training.

RELATED: The Best Weight Benches

BEST UPGRADE JUMP ROPE
Crossrope Get Fit Bundle (2023)
$298 AT CROSSROPE.COM

A redesigned connection clasp allows for quick changes mid-workout between the various handles and cables in this kit, ideal for keeping your sessions fresh and interesting.

RELATED: The Best Jump Ropes

