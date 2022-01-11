This Non-Alcoholic Aperitif Is a Taste of Vermont, and 3 Other New Home Releases

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

Shacksbury Mountain Tonic

Shacksbury

Vermont-based Shacksbury makes a killer hard cider, but for Dry January, it's churning out something less hard — a non-alcoholic aperitif called Mountain Tonic. Because Shacksbury is all about the apples, Mountain Tonic starts with a cider base, enhanced with the addition of black currants, gentian, marjoram, cinnamon leaf, galangal, juniper berries, stinging nettle and honey. In its Instagram, Shacksbury compares the drink to the"fresh feeling of walking through the woods with nothing but your thoughts and the smell of the forest floor." And if that's not Vermont, then I don't know what Vermont is (I probably don't).

Sara Hayat The Tetris Sofa

Sara Hayat

Putting together a sofa together at home is nothing new thanks to Ikea and sofa-in-a-box brands like Burrow and Allform. Sara Hayat brings things a little out of the box with its Tetris sofa named after the popular block game. And the actual sofa is constructed very much like a game of Tetris. Using different fabrics like velvet, suede and leather, the sofa comes together to create a unique place to hang out and chill, while looking nothing like the ubiquitous mid-century modern sofas we see all over the place.

Minor Figures Light Oat M*lk

Minor Figures

Plant-based milks aren't going anywhere, and one of the best brands out there is Minor Figures. Baristas prefer its oat milk because it's able to replicate the texture and consistency of cow milk when paired with coffee. The brand's newest launch is a lighter version of its oat milk, with less fat and sugar but with all of the same barista-approved qualities.

Pendleton Camp Enamelware Set 'Camp Ivory'

Pendleton

Peruse any campsite and you'll find a bunch of enamelware like bowls, plates and mugs. Pendleton, known for its wool blankets and flannel shirts, got in on the enamelware game and slapped a teepee on its offerings that doesn't add anything functional but says you love your outdoors brands.

