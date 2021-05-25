A Better White Claw? And 6 Other New Home Releases

Welcome to Window Shopping, a weekly exercise in lusting over home products we want in our homes right the hell now. This week: Omsom destigmatizes MSG, excellent canned coffees and more.

Lunar Hard Seltzer Heritage Line

Lunar

Asian-owned hard seltzer brand Lunar launched its Heritage line in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The new drinks, which expand on Lunar's original lineup of yuzu, plum and lychee, includes three new flavors — Mango & Chili Salt, Tamarind & Rice Paddy Herb and Pineapple Cake — with the latter two being a collaborative effort with Vietnamese restaurant Di An Di and Taiwanese restaurant 886. respectively. Heritage is available at the two restaurants, and you can also order it online. A portion of sales will be donated to the chefs, as well as the non-profit organization Apex For Youth, which helps low-income Asian youths in New York City.



Price: $42/12-pack

REI x OXO Outdoor Cooking Collection

REI

Oxo's partnership with REI takes existing Oxo products that are perfect for outdoor excursions and lumps it together as part of an outdoor cooking collection. As of now, the collection includes cooking utensils, a cutting board and cast-iron pan scraper, with other outdoor products — like a French press, chef's knife and griddle turner — coming soon.

Price: $6+

Omsom x Pepper Teigen Krapow

Omsom

Omsom, one of our GP100 picks last year, makes pre-packed sauces to help cooks easily whip up Asian dishes without compromising on integrity or flavor. The brand's latest release, Thai Krapow, or a chili basil stir-fry, is a celebration of monosodium glutamate as part of a campaign called Know MSG, which hopes to destigmatize MSG and the xenophobia behind it. (MSG is found in Doritos and Hidden Valley Ranch, but no one complains about that.) Made with Pepper Teigen, Chrissy Teigen's mom, Thai Krapow is a combinaation of chili, basil, garlic, oyster sauce and MSG that you can use with whatever protein you want from pork to tofu. It's spicy, a little sweet and packed with umami — it's also an instant cop from me.

Price: $18



Norden x Chaz Bear

Norden

Chaz Bear is a singer, a songwriter, a graphic artist, a record producer, and now he can add home goods designer to the list. Working with SoCal-based homeware brand Norden, Bear designed two wool blankets, incense and an incense burner. Everything in the collection is meant to make your home even more cozy. Just have to throw on some Toro y Moi to complete the package.

Price: $20+

Potli Shrimp Chips

Potli

Potli's hemp-infused pantry staples are made to help bring calm through its naturally occurring CBD. The brand's latest release, to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month, is hemp-infused shrimp chips, which are common to find in Asian American households like that of founder Felicity Chen. The chips are made of gluten-free tapioca flour and dusted with shrimp seasonings — they're the perfect alternative to potato chips, offering a craveable seafood flavor.

Price: $10



L.Ercolani Modern Tones

L.Ercolani

L.Ercolani is a London-based furniture brand that's been around since 1920. One of its most popular offerings is the Butterfly Chair, first released in 1958. In 2021, the Butterfly Chair is getting a makeover with Modern Tones, three new colorways — off-white, ochre and warm grey — for the Butterfly Chair, as well as other pieces from L.Ercolani. The new colors are the work of Christian Møller Andersen, a well-known Copenhagen-based designer. "The new tones marry the brand’s historic past with L.Ercolani’s forward-thinking approach through an intense use of color. I wanted to use [founder] Lucian’s mid-century designs as a foundation and build upon this idea of tactile warmth with richer tones, atypical of the time the pieces were originally designed," Andersen says. The Modern Tones colors are available at select L.Ercolani retailers now.



Coffee Project Snapchilled Canned Coffee



Coffee Project

Coffee Project is an award-winning coffee brand and roastery based out of New York, and its training center is the only Speciality Coffee Association-certified Premier Training Campus in the state. Basically, Coffee Project knows its coffee. The brand is releasing its first canned coffees, and it tapped Elemental Beverage Co. to help them do it. Using Elemental's Snapchilled technology, coffee is brewed hot then immediately chilled to help lock in the flavors that would be lost through cold brewing. The current offerings are Woke Up in New York, made from a house blend of Central American and South American beans, and Colombia Eduviges Panache, a single-origin bean from Colombia. Additionally, Coffee Project is women-owned, and the beans it used for the canned coffees are sourced from women-owned cooperatives and farms.



Price: $23+

