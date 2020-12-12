Cross-country travel for the holidays will be down this year, but that doesn't mean you can't have the goods delivered.
Ordering booze online has been around in some form for years, but it's come into its own during the pandemic, with alcohol ecommerce platforms posting record numbers several months in a row. The Macallan, one of scotch's old guard, even launched an area on its own website for the buying of bottles.
Here's everything you need to know about getting someone special something special.
Online whiskey shopping vs. In-store whiskey shopping
Shopping for whiskey online isn't significantly different than the in-store experience, save one key difference: inventory. The most popular sites to shop booze online — Drizly, ReserveBar, Delivery.com and so on — don't hold their own inventory. These sites work with liquor stores as a delivery service and marketplace, so though they strive to provide the most accurate picture of what's available for timely delivery, it can be outdated information. TL;DR: don't be surprised if you order something harder to come by and get a bad news call a few minutes later from the liquor store filling the order. The key to avoiding this is aiming at luxe, giftable whiskeys that are more readily available (Attention Reader: this means most Buffalo Trace whiskey is off the table).
Best Bourbon to Order Online
Knob Creek Straight Bourbon 12-Year
Knob Creek's new-to-this-year 12-year-old juice is extra-aged, premium bourbon that is available in any liquor store worth its salt. This is to say it falls squarely in realm of whiskeys you can have sent to anyone, anywhere. Bonus points if they like peanuts; this whiskey inside this bottle is a peanut-flavored ICBM.
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Available in 750s and 375s, Woodford Reserve's Double Oaked line is one of the most widely respected low-proof whiskeys available (making it uniquely suited for newer bourbon drinkers). The whiskey ages in a standard 52-gallon oak barrel for years before its dumped into a new barrel that's been toasted and charred. The result tastes something like a slightly burnt marshmallow.
Uncle Nearest 1856 Premium Aged Whiskey
reservebar.com
$2,020.00
Named after Nathan "Nearest" Green, the slave who taught Jack Daniel how to make whiskey, Uncle Nearest is America's fastest-growing whiskey label. And while the whiskey inside — a delightful 100 proof blend of 8- to 14-year-old hooch — stands up on its own, what Fawn Weaver's brand stands for is far more important.
Forester 1920 Prohibition Style
Old Forester
reservebar.com
$69.00
I contend that this is, and has been, one of the best widely available bourbons in America. Reviewers widely considered it a steal at the price. Take whiskey author Fred Minnick's word for it: "I’m going through a bottle a month. The notes kind of just linger. You can have five different notes hitting at once. I believe that to be the definition of nuance."
Best Scotch to Order Online
Ardbeg Scotch Uigeadail
Known as "oogie" in the scotch world, Ardbeg's hard-to-pronounce whisky is named after the loch which the distillery sources its water from. The whisky inside is a blended cask strength scotch made up of whisky matured in ex-bourbon casks and sherry butts. It's malty, smoky, fatty and absolutely wicked with a little ice.
Lagavulin 16 Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Lagavulin
reservebar.com
$2,020.00
A cliché gift? Sure, there's not much arguing that. Lagavulin's most famous expression carries a cultural clout few scotches do stateside — partially (primarily?) due to the adoration of Nick Offerman's Parks and Recreation character, Ron Swanson, who has a deep passion for it.
Johnnie Walker Blue Label®
Johnnie Walker
reservebar.com
$189.00
Long live the king. What was once the whisk(e)y finds itself feeling a bit grandfatherly, but for those who haven't tried it (or those who have, really) it is a special treat and time capsule to the earlier days of the worldwide whiskey boom.
The Macallan Double Cask 15 Years
The Macallan
reservebar.com
$150.00
The Macallan's 15-year-old Double Cask expression is a technical whisky. A blend of spirit aged in American and European oak — each seasoned differently — that winds up tasting something like a spicy bread pudding.
Other Great Whiskeys to Shop Online
Four Roses Small Batch Select Bourbon
One of the best new whiskeys in recent memory, Brent Elliot and Four Roses' Small Batch Select is a finesse flavor flamethrower of a bourbon. If you don't gift it, get it for yourself.
WhistlePig Rye 10 Year
This whiskey is 10 years old, 100 proof and 100 percent rye. That's a strange makeup for such a popular spirit. Go sit on a porch somewhere and sip neat.
High West Double Rye Whiskey
High West is a weird distillery and this is a weird whiskey. A blend of very young and very old rye whiskey is cut to 92 proof and bottled up. The first few sips — dominated by the young whiskey — are haymakers, but the older whiskey takes hold on the long, full finish.
From The Barrel Whisky
Nikka
flaviar.com
$119.99
It should be said that, like all Japanese whisky, this bottle may not be absolutely everywhere, but it's as close as most Japanese whiskey gets. Made at Nikka's Yoichi Distillery in the country's northernmost Hokkaido island, it's higher in proof and fuller in flavor than most Japanese whiskies, making it perfectly suited for the American whiskey palate, which craves more proof and bigger flavors than any other.
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Bourbon
For bourbon lovers, this is the crown jewel of regularly released Heaven Hill bourbon. The whiskey is so elegant that, despite some absurdly high proof points (we've seen bottles reach nearly 140 proof), it remains potent but drinkable served neat.
