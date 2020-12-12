Cross-country travel for the holidays will be down this year, but that doesn't mean you can't have the goods delivered.

Ordering booze online has been around in some form for years, but it's come into its own during the pandemic, with alcohol ecommerce platforms posting record numbers several months in a row. The Macallan, one of scotch's old guard, even launched an area on its own website for the buying of bottles.

Here's everything you need to know about getting someone special something special.

Online whiskey shopping vs. In-store whiskey shopping

Shopping for whiskey online isn't significantly different than the in-store experience, save one key difference: inventory. The most popular sites to shop booze online — Drizly, ReserveBar, Delivery.com and so on — don't hold their own inventory. These sites work with liquor stores as a delivery service and marketplace, so though they strive to provide the most accurate picture of what's available for timely delivery, it can be outdated information. TL;DR: don't be surprised if you order something harder to come by and get a bad news call a few minutes later from the liquor store filling the order. The key to avoiding this is aiming at luxe, giftable whiskeys that are more readily available (Attention Reader: this means most Buffalo Trace whiskey is off the table).

Best Bourbon to Order Online Knob Creek Straight Bourbon 12-Year drizly.com $64.99 SHOP NOW Knob Creek's new-to-this-year 12-year-old juice is extra-aged, premium bourbon that is available in any liquor store worth its salt. This is to say it falls squarely in realm of whiskeys you can have sent to anyone, anywhere. Bonus points if they like peanuts; this whiskey inside this bottle is a peanut-flavored ICBM. Courtesy Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Straight Bourbon Whiskey drizly.com $29.99 SHOP NOW Available in 750s and 375s, Woodford Reserve's Double Oaked line is one of the most widely respected low-proof whiskeys available (making it uniquely suited for newer bourbon drinkers). The whiskey ages in a standard 52-gallon oak barrel for years before its dumped into a new barrel that's been toasted and charred. The result tastes something like a slightly burnt marshmallow. Uncle Nearest 1856 Premium Aged Whiskey Uncle Nearest reservebar.com $2,020.00 SHOP NOW Named after Nathan "Nearest" Green, the slave who taught Jack Daniel how to make whiskey, Uncle Nearest is America's fastest-growing whiskey label. And while the whiskey inside — a delightful 100 proof blend of 8- to 14-year-old hooch — stands up on its own, what Fawn Weaver's brand stands for is far more important. Courtesy Forester 1920 Prohibition Style Old Forester reservebar.com $69.00 SHOP NOW I contend that this is, and has been, one of the best widely available bourbons in America. Reviewers widely considered it a steal at the price. Take whiskey author Fred Minnick's word for it: "I’m going through a bottle a month. The notes kind of just linger. You can have five different notes hitting at once. I believe that to be the definition of nuance." Courtesy

Best Scotch to Order Online Ardbeg Scotch Uigeadail drizly.com $83.99 SHOP NOW Known as "oogie" in the scotch world, Ardbeg's hard-to-pronounce whisky is named after the loch which the distillery sources its water from. The whisky inside is a blended cask strength scotch made up of whisky matured in ex-bourbon casks and sherry butts. It's malty, smoky, fatty and absolutely wicked with a little ice. Courtesy Lagavulin 16 Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky Lagavulin reservebar.com $2,020.00 SHOP NOW A cliché gift? Sure, there's not much arguing that. Lagavulin's most famous expression carries a cultural clout few scotches do stateside — partially (primarily?) due to the adoration of Nick Offerman's Parks and Recreation character, Ron Swanson, who has a deep passion for it. Courtesy Johnnie Walker Blue Label® Johnnie Walker reservebar.com $189.00 SHOP NOW Long live the king. What was once the whisk(e)y finds itself feeling a bit grandfatherly, but for those who haven't tried it (or those who have, really) it is a special treat and time capsule to the earlier days of the worldwide whiskey boom. Courtesy The Macallan Double Cask 15 Years The Macallan reservebar.com $150.00 SHOP NOW The Macallan's 15-year-old Double Cask expression is a technical whisky. A blend of spirit aged in American and European oak — each seasoned differently — that winds up tasting something like a spicy bread pudding. Courtesy