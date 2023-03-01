Since making their debut back in 2007, Vermont’s WhistlePig has worked tirelessly to elevate the status of traditional North American rye whiskey. And it’s safe to say that they’ve accomplished that mission. Not only are the distillery’s core rye offerings among the best in the industry, but their various high-end limited bottles — such as the annual Boss Hog releases — attract the kind of immediate sellouts and marked-up reselling frenzies that are normally reserved for the white-hot bourbon market.

Now in their 16th year in business, WhistlePig is setting their sights on propping up another unsung whiskey style: North American single-malt whiskey. Typically, when you think of single malts, you’re picturing Scotch whiskeys with generations of history behind them. But the popularity of domestic single-malt whiskey on this side of the Atlantic has been ramping up in recent years — and now, WhistlePig is poised to blow the doors wide open in the segment with the release of The Béhôlden.

It's a 21-year-old single-malt whiskey that the brand classifies as the first-ever “super-aged” North American single malt; it's matured for over twice as long as the next oldest in the category. I had the good fortune of tasting WhistlePig’s The Béhôlden...and describing it as “worth the hype” is an understatement.

What kind of whiskey is WhistlePig The Béhôlden?

The Béhôlden is a single-malt North American whiskey, meaning it was produced at a single distillery from a single malted grain in North America. In this case, the whiskey was distilled from 100% malted barley at the oldest single-malt distillery on the continent — the brand is keeping the exact distillery close to the vest, but based on the available information, it's likely Glenora Distillery in Nova Scotia, Canada — over 21 years ago. It was matured in American oak ex-bourbon barrels and then finished off at the WhistlePig Farm in Vermont for four weeks in spent 10-year rye barrels and finally bottled at 92 proof.

WhistlePig

What are WhistlePig The Béhôlden’s tasting notes?

WhistlePig’s official tasting notes for the 21-year single malt include golden raisin, graham cracker, black cherry and oak with maple and praline, with a faintly smoky finish. But since official tasting notes can often be tough to translate in the real world, I tried the whiskey myself. Here are my impressions.

Tasting WhistlePig The Béhôlden 21-Year Single Malt

First, I’ve got to give some props to WhistlePig here for the presentation. The brand always kills it in this department (see their Piggybank Rye for proof), and The Béhôlden is their most impressive packaging yet. The whiskey arrives in a solid wood mini-wardrobe engraved with its branding and sporting a gold-colored metal placard on the front that you slide off to open a pair of double doors, exposing the bottle within. You could argue that it’s a bit much, but it makes the tasting even more of an experience — and I for one am all for it.

Johnny Brayson

On to the whiskey. It’s a straw-colored liquid that’s quite light in appearance, almost surprisingly so. Pour some in a glass, and the whiskey shows some decent viscosity, with legs sticking around on the sides of the glass for some time after a swirl. On the nose, the rye finish comes into play for me. I get a heavy dose of spiced oak, with a hint of cherry cordial sweetness.

Okay, enough beating around the bush: This is the best whiskey I’ve ever tasted. Upon observing me take my first sip, my wife remarked how my eyes involuntarily widened to an almost comedic effect. I admit that I was shocked at how good it was.

As soon as it hits my tongue, the whiskey brings an immediate and rather intense honey-like sweetness. This will sound hyperbolic, and it’s an overused term for sure, but “nectar of the gods” was my immediate thought when I took a sip. After a second or two, other flavors come into view, namely maple, oak and oatmeal cookie with a touch of baking spice. I did pick up that touch of smokiness in the finish, along with a mouthwatering effect that made me continually want to refill my glass.

WhistlePig The Béhôlden looks to put North American single-malt whiskey on the map — and it should succeed. Johnny Brayson

Where can you get WhistlePig The Béhôlden?

Now for the bad news. WhistlePig The Béhôlden is likely to be extremely hard to come by. Just 18 barrels were produced for this initial run, and bottles go on sale today at nationwide retailers and on WhistlePig’s online shop. The price is an eye-popping $800 per 750ml bottle.

But don’t expect that SRP to slow down collectors. Last year’s Boss Hog bottle, , retailed for $600, sold out immediately...and then began trading online for double that cost. So if you're interested in snagging a bottle of WhistlePig’s 21-year-old single malt — and you should be — I suggest you act quickly. However, if you do miss out, the brand plans on launching a second 21-year single malt in 2024, with even older expressions to come in the future.