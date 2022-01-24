What I'm Drinking to Keep Dry January Actually Dry

As much as I was looking forward to a new year, I was not ready for Dry January. As a first-time participant, I wasn't sure what to expect, especially since I found myself drinking more often since we started quarantine. Luckily, I'm not alone in my sobriety this January.

A number of reliable non-alcoholic spirit brands have been around, plus a crop of new kids on the block making sober living less of a punishment and more like a reward. They're so good, in fact, I haven't felt an urge to drink despite the stress of watching the government nearly collapse, or the inauguration of a new president. Who knows — maybe Dry January will extend into Dry February as long as I don't finish my supply of these non-alcoholic libations.

The Best Non-Alcoholic Drinks of 2022