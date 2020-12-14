Staff Picks: What Gear Patrol Editors Are Asking for This Year

Every year, we writers, editors and other content creators here at Gear Patrol lay our hands on thousands of new products of all sizes, prices, shapes and colors. We test, experience and play with many of the hottest, most desired consumer items in the world, to see how they fit into our lives in order to tell you how well they might fit into yours. If it’s part of any of the categories you see at the top of this website, odds are good we’ve spent time with it.

Not surprisingly, this makes us rather hard to shop for.

So in order to both streamline the gift-giving process for our friends and loved ones and provide our loyal readers with a window into our minds this holiday season, we’ve pulled together a list of the items that we’re all hoping to find wrapped up and handed to us this year. If you’re shopping for a loyal Gear Patrol reader, odds are good you’ll find something they’ll like here, too.