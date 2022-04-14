Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
These Are the Best Gifts for Every Type of Runner, from the Track to the Trail
No matter the goal, runners are always looking for an edge. These are the gifts to get them there.
Runners are a rare breed. They feed on the high that comes from pain and suffering, whether that’s under the lights on the track or rising with the sun for a marathon. No matter the goal, there is always something that keeps them going to that next PR. The beauty of running is that not much is needed to get started, but once things get more serious, there are a ton of gear options to get an edge, whether it is a humble running cap, a recovery tool or a new pair of shoes.
That's where you come in. You're here because you know someone who loves to pound the pavement or hit the trail day in and day out. The best gifts for runners are the ones that help them push just beyond what they think their body and mind can handle. These gifts below are sure to help your runner go longer, faster and harder whether they’re training for a mile or 26.2.
When the temperatures start to rise, there's nothing to escape the heat other than wearing less clothing. This tank from Nike is made with Nike's legendary Dri-FIT, ensuring that heat never derails a workout.
Arguably the fastest and most exciting road racing shoe in the world right now, the Alphafly Next% is scientifically proven to shave time off a runner's marathon.
Satisfy uses some of the most advanced, and stylish, materials in the world of running apparel. If you're looking for a running gift they'll cherish, these silky shorts fit the bill.
Merino is basically a miracle fiber. It keeps them warm in the cold months and cool in the warm months. Boston's Tracksmith takes modern materials, adds retro styling and puts out bangers only.
If they love to run in the cold, don't let them go out unprepared. The lightweight Kor AirShell Warm Jacket from Mountain Hardwear stands up to its name, boasting a warmth-to-weight ratio that is hard to find anywhere else.
Ahhhh. That's the sound they'll make when they kick off their running shoes and slip into Hoka's Ora Recovery Slides.
For the runner looking to take things to the next level, whether it's their first 5k or hundredth marathon, the Garmin Forerunner 245 HR music provides all the tech of a GPS watch, plus heartrate and music storage, meaning they can leave their phone at home.
One of our favorite brands at GP, Ciele specializes in running caps that perfectly blend style and performance. The GoCap's COOLwick material, as it says, keeps one cool, but also provides UPF protection.
Looking to battle those morning run chills in a high-functioning midlayer? The Circuit Crew Pullover blends soft organic cotton with a recycled polyester lining to keep you cozy in lower temperatures while fashionable enough for everyday wear.
At just 22 grams, these lightweight sunglasses are ideal for dawn and dusk runs. The Black Rose lens will help illuminate your path and the adjustable hypoallergenic rubber nose pads and temple tips keep them in place. There’s nothing worse than sunnies that slip during exercise. No detail goes unnoticed here.
After the hardest workouts and races, a runner needs to adequately recover. RecoveryAir boots boost circulation and lymphatic drainage to reduce soreness and relieve muscle fatigue.
For the summer months, nothing is more fun than some bright short shorts for hitting the road. These shorts are made from moisture-wicking and breathable mesh that is finished with an antimicrobial treatment to keep odor at bay.
Take on every trek in the world’s first seamless, lightest trail runner. The 001 - M 22 features a breakthrough upper construction, built from bio-based Dyneema and recycled Cordura nylon. Vibram soles round out this tough-as-nails silhouette for maximum traction through the mud, hills and bends.
When their muscles are on fire, they can turn to CBD cream from Medterra for immediate relief and rapid cooling from natural ingredients.
While everyone’s stomach handles and prefers different types of goos and gels during a run, these Clif Shot Bloks are a top-notch choice. This sample pack allows you to test out the different flavors to see what you like best. Each store 33 calories per block, made from 95 percent organic ingredients. When the wall hits, you’ll reach for these.
These slightly rounded aviator-style sunnies are inspired by old-school glacier glasses and have removable side panels to complete that look — they cut glare on especially sunny days, and you can remove them when they're unnecessary.
These sweat- and weather-resistant earbuds have zero wires and play music for up to five hours. They come in three colors, including bright blue and red, so they’re easy to spot in the bottom of your drawer or gym bag. If you do lose one, you can pop open the app to ‘Find My Buds’ and locate the missing one.
This classic tells the tale of John L. Parker Jr.’s lifelong goal to run a four-minute mile. The illusive time barrier escapes him during the Vietnam War due to suspension from the track team, stemming from an athletes’ protest. Parker shares his story in an unlikely place, a monastic retreat, but is likely what the intense runner needs to achieve his goals.
If you’re looking to carry just one water bottle, but know you’ll finish it along the way, this flexible soft flask is for you. The 250-milliliter blue bottle is BPA and PVC-free, plus it rolls up when it’s empty, so you can throw it in your vest, back pocket or stuff it up your arm warmers.
One of the toughest parts about training for longer races is the amount of water you have to carry with you. While a waist belt works for some, a vest is an easy solution for those who prefer something more accessible and minimalist. This hydration set is excellent for both trail and road runs, as well as hikes.
Socks that don’t stay put during your runs are the absolute worst. FITS performance socks are breathable and stable, plus the added cushioning under your heel, toe and arch are a welcome blessing during every run.
Lightweight running gloves come in handy (sorry) whenever the weather starts to turn, keeping their fingers and wrists warm throughout fall, winter and spring.
If they've got a race or PR they're particularly fond of, get a screenshot of their Strava workout and this artist on Etsy will slap it on a mug to remind them just how fast they are each and every morning.
