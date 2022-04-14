Today's Top Stories
These Are the Best Gifts for Every Type of Runner, from the Track to the Trail

No matter the goal, runners are always looking for an edge. These are the gifts to get them there.

By Will Porter
gift guide for runners

Runners are a rare breed. They feed on the high that comes from pain and suffering, whether that’s under the lights on the track or rising with the sun for a marathon. No matter the goal, there is always something that keeps them going to that next PR. The beauty of running is that not much is needed to get started, but once things get more serious, there are a ton of gear options to get an edge, whether it is a humble running cap, a recovery tool or a new pair of shoes.

That's where you come in. You're here because you know someone who loves to pound the pavement or hit the trail day in and day out. The best gifts for runners are the ones that help them push just beyond what they think their body and mind can handle. These gifts below are sure to help your runner go longer, faster and harder whether they’re training for a mile or 26.2.

Nike Dri-FIT Miler Men's Running Tank
Nike
nike
$35 AT NIKE

When the temperatures start to rise, there's nothing to escape the heat other than wearing less clothing. This tank from Nike is made with Nike's legendary Dri-FIT, ensuring that heat never derails a workout.

Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% Flyknit Ekiden
Nike
Nike
$285 AT NIKE

Arguably the fastest and most exciting road racing shoe in the world right now, the Alphafly Next% is scientifically proven to shave time off a runner's marathon.

Satisfy Running Space‑O 2.5-Inch Distance Shorts
Satisfy
$180 AT SATISFYRUNNING.COM

Satisfy uses some of the most advanced, and stylish, materials in the world of running apparel. If you're looking for a running gift they'll cherish, these silky shorts fit the bill.

Tracksmith Merino Tube Sock
Tracksmith
$20 AT TRACKSMITH

Merino is basically a miracle fiber. It keeps them warm in the cold months and cool in the warm months. Boston's Tracksmith takes modern materials, adds retro styling and puts out bangers only.

Mountain Hardwear Kor AirShell Warm Jacket
Mountain Hardwear
$200 AT MOUNTAINHARDWEAR.COM

If they love to run in the cold, don't let them go out unprepared. The lightweight Kor AirShell Warm Jacket from Mountain Hardwear stands up to its name, boasting a warmth-to-weight ratio that is hard to find anywhere else.

Hoka All Gender Ora Recovery Slide
Hoka
$50 AT HOKA.COM

Ahhhh. That's the sound they'll make when they kick off their running shoes and slip into Hoka's Ora Recovery Slides.

Forerunner 245 HR Music
Backcountry
Garmin
$350 AT BACKCOUNTRY.COM

For the runner looking to take things to the next level, whether it's their first 5k or hundredth marathon, the Garmin Forerunner 245 HR music provides all the tech of a GPS watch, plus heartrate and music storage, meaning they can leave their phone at home.

Ciele Athletics GoCap
End
Ciele Athletics
$35 AT END CLOTHING

One of our favorite brands at GP, Ciele specializes in running caps that perfectly blend style and performance. The GoCap's COOLwick material, as it says, keeps one cool, but also provides UPF protection.

Janji Circuit Crew Pullover
Janji
$66 AT JANJI.COM

Looking to battle those morning run chills in a high-functioning midlayer? The Circuit Crew Pullover blends soft organic cotton with a recycled polyester lining to keep you cozy in lower temperatures while fashionable enough for everyday wear.

Black Nako Multisport Sunglasses
Ssense
District Vision
$200 AT SSENSE

At just 22 grams, these lightweight sunglasses are ideal for dawn and dusk runs. The Black Rose lens will help illuminate your path and the adjustable hypoallergenic rubber nose pads and temple tips keep them in place. There’s nothing worse than sunnies that slip during exercise. No detail goes unnoticed here.

Therabody RecoveryAir JetBoots
Therabody
Therabody
$899 AT THERABODY.COM

After the hardest workouts and races, a runner needs to adequately recover. RecoveryAir boots boost circulation and lymphatic drainage to reduce soreness and relieve muscle fatigue.

Tracksmith Van Cortlandt Shorts
Tracksmith
$64 AT TRACKSMITH

For the summer months, nothing is more fun than some bright short shorts for hitting the road. These shorts are made from moisture-wicking and breathable mesh that is finished with an antimicrobial treatment to keep odor at bay.

Norda 001 Trail Running Shoes
Ssense
Norda
$280 AT SSENSE

Take on every trek in the world’s first seamless, lightest trail runner. The 001 - M 22 features a breakthrough upper construction, built from bio-based Dyneema and recycled Cordura nylon. Vibram soles round out this tough-as-nails silhouette for maximum traction through the mud, hills and bends.

Medterra CBD Rapid Cooling Cream
Fleet Feet
$60 AT FLEETFEET.COM

When their muscles are on fire, they can turn to CBD cream from Medterra for immediate relief and rapid cooling from natural ingredients.

Clif Bloks - Energy Chews
Amazon
Clif Bar
Now 15% off
$38 AT AMAZON

While everyone’s stomach handles and prefers different types of goos and gels during a run, these Clif Shot Bloks are a top-notch choice. This sample pack allows you to test out the different flavors to see what you like best. Each store 33 calories per block, made from 95 percent organic ingredients. When the wall hits, you’ll reach for these.

Sunski Treeline
Sunski
$89 AT SUNSKI.COM

These slightly rounded aviator-style sunnies are inspired by old-school glacier glasses and have removable side panels to complete that look — they cut glare on especially sunny days, and you can remove them when they're unnecessary.

Bose SoundSport Free
Amazon
Bose
Now 20% off
$200 AT AMAZON

These sweat- and weather-resistant earbuds have zero wires and play music for up to five hours. They come in three colors, including bright blue and red, so they’re easy to spot in the bottom of your drawer or gym bag. If you do lose one, you can pop open the app to ‘Find My Buds’ and locate the missing one.

Once a Runner: A Novel
Amazon
Scribner
Now 13% off
$13 AT AMAZON

This classic tells the tale of John L. Parker Jr.’s lifelong goal to run a four-minute mile. The illusive time barrier escapes him during the Vietnam War due to suspension from the track team, stemming from an athletes’ protest. Parker shares his story in an unlikely place, a monastic retreat, but is likely what the intense runner needs to achieve his goals.

Salomon 250ml Soft Flask
Backcountry
Salomon
$15 AT BACKCOUNTRY.COM

If you’re looking to carry just one water bottle, but know you’ll finish it along the way, this flexible soft flask is for you. The 250-milliliter blue bottle is BPA and PVC-free, plus it rolls up when it’s empty, so you can throw it in your vest, back pocket or stuff it up your arm warmers.

Salomon Active Skin 4L Set Vest
Backcountry
Salomon
$90 AT BACKCOUNTRY.COM

One of the toughest parts about training for longer races is the amount of water you have to carry with you. While a waist belt works for some, a vest is an easy solution for those who prefer something more accessible and minimalist. This hydration set is excellent for both trail and road runs, as well as hikes.

Fits Micro Light Performance Trail
Fits
Fits
$18 AT FITSSOCK.COM

Socks that don’t stay put during your runs are the absolute worst. FITS performance socks are breathable and stable, plus the added cushioning under your heel, toe and arch are a welcome blessing during every run.

New Balance Lightweight Running Gloves
Amazon
New Balance
$18 AT AMAZON

Lightweight running gloves come in handy (sorry) whenever the weather starts to turn, keeping their fingers and wrists warm throughout fall, winter and spring.

Custom Strava Map Coffee Mug
Etsy
ThePositiveArt
$15 AT ETSY

If they've got a race or PR they're particularly fond of, get a screenshot of their Strava workout and this artist on Etsy will slap it on a mug to remind them just how fast they are each and every morning.

