Today's Top Stories
1
What Has Powered Tesla's Rise? Will It Continue?
2
Here's What Runners Think of HOKA's Latest Shoe
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
These Sunglasses Are Perfect for Summer

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Your Face Mask Design Could Be Worth Half a Million Dollars. Here Are 5 Great Masks to Inspire You

The government has $500,000 to give, and it's going to anyone who can make a better mask.

By Tyler Chin
tailors see strong demand for protective face masks
Sean GallupGetty Images

What's worse: a poorly fitting face mask or an anti-masker? The answer is surely the latter, but a wearing an ill-fitting face mask definitely sucks. In the past year, it seems no one's been able to make a perfect mask. From fogged-up glasses to constant slippage (or just straight up not offering solid protecting from COVID-19), poor-fitting masks can be annoying as hell.

So if you think you have a better idea for a mask, President Joe Biden's administration may have $500,000 to give you.

Related Stories
The Best Face Masks of 2021
Here's the Cool Face Mask Many F1 Teams Are Using
Uniqlo's Affordable Face Masks Just Got an Update

The Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority has just launched the Mask Innovation Challenge, in order to find an innovative mask design to make mask wearing more tolerable. Some things the mask design should address, according to the contest: minimizing contact dermatitis (a.k.a maskne); improving speech intelligibly; and reducing physical discomfort, among other pain points.

The Mask Innovation Challenge is broken up into two phases. The first is mask design, which itself has two tracks: improving upon existing mask designs and introducing new technologies and materials into masks. Phase one of the contest will have up to 10 winners, who will split a $100,000 prize pool.

The second phase will test proof-of-concept, and requires entrants to submit a prototype of a totally new mask design that will be tested for their effectiveness. Up to five winners from phase two will split a $400,000 prize.

All entries into the competition are due before 5 p.m. on April 21. And if you're having trouble coming up with any good ideas, these five masks might serve as good inspiration.

LEARN MORE

Under Armour UA Sportsmask

Courtesy
UA Sportsmask
Under Armour underarmour.com
$30.00
SHOP NOW

Under Armour's face mask is made for athletes, so it's meant to endure long, sweaty workouts. Its polyurethane open-cell foam is breathable and protective, and features an adjustable wire nose bridge and soft fabric. One thing we wish it had, though: adjustable ear straps.

Outdoor Research Face Mask Kit

Courtesy
Face Mask Kit
Outdoor Research outdoorresearch.com
$15.00
SHOP NOW

The polyester fabric of Outdoor Research's face mask is soft and non-irritating. It's fairly lightweight and offers a cupping shape that gives more breathing space. One thing a lot of people don't like is the process for slipping a filter into the mask, though the brand made a video to teach you how to do it.

KIWY Mask

Courtesy
Kiwy Face Mask
Kiwy amazon.com
$14.99
SHOP NOW

The keep-it-with-you mask has a single, hook-and-looped neck band as opposed to overhead or over-ear straps. It's easy to slip on and off, and we found it's particularly beard-friendly.

Graf Lantz Face Mask

Courtesy
Graf Lantz Zenbu Organic Cotton Face Mask
Graf Lantz amazon.com
$22.00
SHOP NOW

Graf Lantz's face mask addresses a lot of the things that makes mask-wearing suck. It has a dart structure, so instead of lying flat on your face, it cupit, so you can breathe easier. A wire nose bridge and adjustable ear straps make it easy to tailor to your face, plus it's fitted with a pocket to slip in a filter. (Graf Lantz also makes an over-the-head mask with all the same features.) The fabric is just a bit heavy and thick, so be careful wearing this in hot and humid conditions.

686 Polygiene ViralOff Archetype Face Mask

Courtesy
Polygiene ViralOff Archetype Face Mask
686 686.com
$26.95
SHOP NOW

This three-layered mask has an ergonomic fit, and it's decked out with a plethora of features that made this (well, the old version) one of our favorite masks last year. It has a hypoallergenic merino wool blend inner surface, a second layer of polyamide nylon and an outer layer of polyester spandex, finished with antimicrobial Polygiene ViralOff.

Related Story
The Best Face Masks of 2021
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Top Stories
This New Product Brings Pro-Level Recovery to All
The Best Rain Boots of 2021
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
We Haven't Seen a Breitling Like This in Decades
Everything We Know About the Electric G-Wagen
10 Cars That Are Selling Like Crazy in 2021
The Best New Knives and EDC of April 2021
5 Things We Could See from Rolex in 2021
Ikea's Air Purifier Looks Great; Is It Worth It?
The 7 Best Home and Design Releases This Week
The Best Used Cars You Can Buy