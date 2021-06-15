Marie Kondo's Ready-to-Travel Collection And 5 Other New Home Releases

Welcome to Window Shopping, a weekly exercise in lusting over home products we want in our homes right the hell now. This week: a new coffee subscription service, a sustainable water bottle good enough for the Tour de France and more.

You need to buy more stuff to stay organized — just ask Marie Kondo. The Queen of Clean's online retailer, KonMari, is packed with stuff to get you organized, and it just tapped luggage brand Paravel for a collection of organizing tools. The collection includes Paravel's popular Cube Quad sets — available in small, medium and large — decked out in a limited-edition colorway. The Storage Cube is a completely new product that's designed to fit perfectly inside Paravel's Aviator Grand luggage, or it can be used to store off-season clothes under your bed. All of the storage solutions are water-resistant and made of Negative Nylon, which is fashioned from post-consumer plastic water bottles.

You may be forgiven to think Tilit is just an apron brand. It is, after all, the preferred apron brand of Ghetto Gastro's chef Lester Walker. Tilit also happens to be an all-around workwear brand that's favored by those in the hospitality industry, and its collection for summer 2021 is meant to transition from the kitchen to the streets. Comprising pieces like utility pants and tees to jumpsuits and work shirts (and, of course, aprons), the Summer Club collection is full of summer-ready gear in classic and vibrant colors. While the brand has offered clothing here and there before, this is the first time it's offered a cohesive collection, and we hope it won't be the last.

Eduardo Umaña and former World Barista Champion Raul Rodas source and roast rare Latin American coffee — at origin — every month and send it to your door. It's only just begun, but the first round of coffee was exceptional, and $20 a month for 10 ounces of some of the best coffee in the world isn't a bad deal at all.

Goldune is the go-to online market place for sustainable goods, and it's been slowly making more in-house products. Its latest release is a water bottle (specifically one that you'd use while cycling or using a Peloton) that's dishwasher-safe, compostable and all-around great. While the market is oversaturated with reusable water bottles, Goldune's might very well be the best of the best. Inspired by her love of cycling, founder Azora Zoe Paknad helped to create the bottle based on one used by Team Astana, which used a polyethylene-derived version of the iconic cyclist's bottle that was biodegradable. Goldune tracked down the manufacturers of the Tour de France cyclist-approved bottles and made one to suit Goldune's design and aesthetic. The end result is a bottle that you'll probably never throw away — though you shouldn't have to worry about its impact on the planet if you do.

Confectionary Lady M put whisky in its newest cake. And it's not just any whisky, but Mars Iwai Tradition Whisky, a lighter version of our pick for the best Japanese whisky, Iwai Mars 45. The cake combines dark and milk chocolate whisky mousses with whisky jelly and chocolate sponge cake into a very satisfying nine-inch cake. The bottom of the cake has a layer of feuilletine, which is like a crispy thick crepe, and flavors of chocolate, whisky and orange play off each other like a boozy Chocolate Orange. And if you're wondering just how much whisky Lady M really could've used, just know that you have to be 21 years of age or up to buy.

Kettl is a New York City-based tea retailer that specializes in all things Japanese tea from the actual leaves to the brewing equipment. Its new Chefs Series has Kettl partnering with the chefs at some of the world's best restaurants, who hand pick tea to serve at their restaurants and sell at Kettl. For the inaugural tea from the series, Kettl worked with the Michelin-starred chef of Sushi Noz, Nozomu Abe, who went for a type of green tea called Tamaryokucha. Its tasting notes, as described by Kettl, are hops and toasted sesame, with a "lingering sweetness." Like the other teas Kettl says, it offers the ideal way to brew to achieve the perfect cup of tea.



