Magic Bullet Made an Air Fryer, and 4 Other New Home Releases

Welcome to Window Shopping , a weekly exercise in lusting over home products we want in our homes right the hell now. This week: easy weeknight dinners for spicy lovers, easy, breezy linen pajamas and more. Revival Machine-Washable Rugs Presented by Revival Whether it\u2019s a glass of red wine or mud dragged in from outside, your rug puts up with a lot, and sometimes it shows. While spot cleaning can do the trick, more often than not the washing machine is the only answer. Revival\u2019s Recess collection provides organic cotton rugs that are completely washable without looking washable. What makes these different from other washable rugs on the market is that they not only look and feel good, but they\u2019re also good for the environment. Each rug is handmade with organic cotton that uses a significantly less amount of water, so these are an addition to your home you can feel good about. They\u2019re also available in a variety of designs and colors \u2014 there is sure to be one that fits seamlessly into your room. Price: $129+ SHOP NOW Magic Bullet Air Fryer The next time you grab your Magic Bullet, it might not be for a blender. Magic Bullet's first entry into cooking appliances is the air fryer, which seems to be on everyone's wishlist nowadays. The Magic Bullet Air Fryer goes for a wallet-friendly $60, and it's meant to be more of a single-serve air fryer than one for large families. The 2.5-quart basket can hold up to a pound of French fries (the unit of measurement for any good air fryer, and it hits a temperature range between 180\u00b0F to 400\u00b0F for those days when it's too hot to turn on your oven. Price : $60 SHOP NOW Omsom Heat Lover's Omsom's what to reach for when you don't know what's for dinner. The brand of pre-made Asian sauces continues to be one of the best pantry staples you can own, and its latest pack, dubbed Heat Lover's, is for those who don't want food that has a kick \u2014 they want their food to knock out their tastebuds. The set includes Thai Larb, Korean Spicy Bulgogi and Pepper Teigen's Krapow, all three of which are bound to get your sweat glands working. And while you're on the website, load up on Omsom's other sauces, too. Price : $50 SHOP NOW Brooklinen Limited-Edition Linen Sheets Brooklinen makes some of our favorite bed sheets , especially its linen options. And if you don't already own linen sheets (or you're itching for some new ones), the brand is releasing its linen bedding in a handful of new prints for a limited time. Two colorways that sold out in the past are making a comeback \u2014 terracotta and caramel \u2014 as well as three new colorways \u2014 ink blue, ink blue gingham and ochre. They say the magic happens in the bedroom, and we're pretty sure the magic is how damn good Brooklinen linen sheets feel while you sleep. Price : $269+ SHOP NOW Parachute Linen Pajamas Just like the women\u2019s collection of linen loungewear, the men\u2019s offerings - which include the Linen Top and Linen Pant - are the perfect combination of comfortable and elevated, made from 100% linen European Flax. The shirt is cozy enough for bed, but polished enough to pair with jeans for a casual day at the office. The pants are the sophisticated swap for sweats you\u2019ve been looking for, but are also light and cool enough for a day at the beach. Both items will be sold separately at $74/each and will be offered in the season\u2019s newest colorways, Fawn and Coal. Price : $74 SHOP NOW People's Pottery Project Blue Dinnerware Now available at West Elm is a brand of pottery called People's Pottery that formerly incarcerated women, trans and non-binary individuals. The ceramic stoneware dinnerware is available in plates and bowls of varying sizes, hand painted in shades of blue. Using People's Pottery's dinnerware is almost like eating off of art \u2014 Los Angeles County Museum of Art started selling the brand last summer, according to Apartment Therapy . Price : $25+ SHOP NOW