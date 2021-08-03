Magic Bullet Made an Air Fryer, and 4 Other New Home Releases

Shouldn't it be called the Magic Fryer?

By Tyler Chin
window shopping
Courtesy

Welcome to Window Shopping, a weekly exercise in lusting over home products we want in our homes right the hell now. This week: easy weeknight dinners for spicy lovers, easy, breezy linen pajamas and more.

Revival Machine-Washable Rugs

revival rugs kitchen
Revival Rugs

Presented by Revival

Whether it’s a glass of red wine or mud dragged in from outside, your rug puts up with a lot, and sometimes it shows. While spot cleaning can do the trick, more often than not the washing machine is the only answer. Revival’s Recess collection provides organic cotton rugs that are completely washable without looking washable. What makes these different from other washable rugs on the market is that they not only look and feel good, but they’re also good for the environment. Each rug is handmade with organic cotton that uses a significantly less amount of water, so these are an addition to your home you can feel good about. They’re also available in a variety of designs and colors — there is sure to be one that fits seamlessly into your room.

Price: $129+

SHOP NOW

Magic Bullet Air Fryer

magic bullet air fryer
Nutribullet

The next time you grab your Magic Bullet, it might not be for a blender. Magic Bullet's first entry into cooking appliances is the air fryer, which seems to be on everyone's wishlist nowadays. The Magic Bullet Air Fryer goes for a wallet-friendly $60, and it's meant to be more of a single-serve air fryer than one for large families. The 2.5-quart basket can hold up to a pound of French fries (the unit of measurement for any good air fryer, and it hits a temperature range between 180°F to 400°F for those days when it's too hot to turn on your oven.

Price: $60

SHOP NOW

Omsom Heat Lover's

omsom heat lovers
Omsom

Omsom's what to reach for when you don't know what's for dinner. The brand of pre-made Asian sauces continues to be one of the best pantry staples you can own, and its latest pack, dubbed Heat Lover's, is for those who don't want food that has a kick — they want their food to knock out their tastebuds. The set includes Thai Larb, Korean Spicy Bulgogi and Pepper Teigen's Krapow, all three of which are bound to get your sweat glands working. And while you're on the website, load up on Omsom's other sauces, too.

Price: $50

SHOP NOW

Brooklinen Limited-Edition Linen Sheets

brooklinen limited edition linen sheets
Brooklinen

Brooklinen makes some of our favorite bed sheets, especially its linen options. And if you don't already own linen sheets (or you're itching for some new ones), the brand is releasing its linen bedding in a handful of new prints for a limited time. Two colorways that sold out in the past are making a comeback — terracotta and caramel — as well as three new colorways — ink blue, ink blue gingham and ochre. They say the magic happens in the bedroom, and we're pretty sure the magic is how damn good Brooklinen linen sheets feel while you sleep.

Price: $269+

SHOP NOW

Parachute Linen Pajamas

parachute linen pajamas
Parachute

Just like the women’s collection of linen loungewear, the men’s offerings - which include the Linen Top and Linen Pant - are the perfect combination of comfortable and elevated, made from 100% linen European Flax. The shirt is cozy enough for bed, but polished enough to pair with jeans for a casual day at the office. The pants are the sophisticated swap for sweats you’ve been looking for, but are also light and cool enough for a day at the beach. Both items will be sold separately at $74/each and will be offered in the season’s newest colorways, Fawn and Coal.

Price: $74

SHOP NOW

People's Pottery Project Blue Dinnerware

peoples pottery project blue dinnerware
West Elm

Now available at West Elm is a brand of pottery called People's Pottery that formerly incarcerated women, trans and non-binary individuals. The ceramic stoneware dinnerware is available in plates and bowls of varying sizes, hand painted in shades of blue. Using People's Pottery's dinnerware is almost like eating off of art — Los Angeles County Museum of Art started selling the brand last summer, according to Apartment Therapy.

Price: $25+

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Window Shopping
The 5 Best Home and Design Releases This Week
The 7 Best Home and Design Releases This Week
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 5 Best Home and Design Releases This Week
The 5 Best Home and Design Releases This Week
The 7 Best Home and Design Releases This Week
The 6 Best Home and Design Releases This Week
The 6 Best Home and Design Releases This Week
The 9 Best Home and Design Releases This Week
The 5 Best Home and Design Releases This Week
White Claw, If White Claw Was Good