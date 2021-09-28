A Gin to Get High with, and 5 Other New Home Releases

Every week, we lust over home products we want in our homes right the hell now. This week: a hotter hot sauce, gin-flavored pickles and more.



Amass Afterdream

Amass just released its newest beverage product, and it marks the brand's first entry in the cannabis department. Afterdream is a non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused spirit that combines 14 California botanicals — like sumac and lemon peel — with cannabis-derived terpenes to create a beverage good enough to drink on its own or in a booze-free cocktail. Afterdream contains 3.5 milligrams of THC, 3.5 milligrams CBD and 3.5 milligrams Delta-8 per serving, and contains zero added sugar and zero calories. Afterdream will be sold at Sweet Flower, which has four SoCal locations and an online store.

Price: $70

Truff White Hotter Sauce

Truffle condiment brand Truff knows you want something hotter than its OG White Truffle Hot Sauce. That's why there's the new White Hotter Sauce that takes the original's composition — real white truffles, agave nectar and a blend of chilis — and makes it even spicier for a more powerful punch in the tastebuds.

Price: $35

Pineapple Collaborative The Salt

Pineapple Collaborative is expanding its pantry staples — a cult-favorite olive oil and equally popular apple cider vinegar — with the release of its salt, appropriately named The Salt. The Salt is ethically produced and sourced in Peru by a mostly women-operated co-op. It's a medium grind, mild pink sea salt that's better for finishing than dumping in to season pasta water. While it's good to eat, the ceramic container comes in also looks really good on the kitchen counter.

Price: $24

Sabai The Essential Chair

Direct-to-consumer sofa brand Sabai has a new chair for sale, and it's because the brand knew its fans were looking for the brand to branch out from sofas. According to the brand, the chair is inspired by Hawkins New York's Alva Chair and Ligne-Roset's Paipai chair, but it wanted to create something at a more approachable price point. The Essential Chair features sloped arms and plush pillows with ample sitting space. Customers can customize their chair in either recycled velvet or up-cycled polyester.

Price: $645

Houseplant Pebble Match Strike

Seth Rogen and Houseplant really can't lose. At first glance, the Pebble Match Strike looks like some random home decor, when it actuality it's a match strike, a match holder and an ashtray. Crafted from cast iron, the Pebble Match Strike will patina with use so that every strike you take— whether it's to light a candle or spark up — will be unique to you.



Price: $125

Katz's Deli Hendrick's Pickles

This is a joke. Sort of. On April Fool's Day, Hendrick's made a joke about gin-soaked pickles. Now it's a reality because Hendrick's and Katz's Deli, a New York City food landmark, made Hendrick's-infused pickles. While at first glance the pairing seems odd, Hendrick's gin is actually made with cucumbers, among other botanicals and flavorings. The cucumbers aren't actually infused with gin, but they do get brined for 72 hours in a solution that contains the botanicals that Hendrick's uses in its gin. Eat them on their own, pair with a pastrami sandwich or mix yourself a cocktail — gin and pickles are an oddly satisfying combination.

Price: $15

