BowlCut

There’s a new chili crisp brand in town, and I’m hyped. BowlCut, named after the haircut of the same name, was donned by each of its three Asian-American founders, Crystal Ung, Adrian Ng and Will Kang. Inspired by their parents’ cooking, the trio have come up with a way to evoke the flavors from their childhood through its first three products: Chili Crisp, Spicy Chili Crisp and Char Siu. The former two are filled with crispy bits of onion and garlic, which work well on practically everything, while the Char Siu sauce brings sweet and savory flavors to meats and vegetables.

Price: $14

Crate & Barrel Haldeman Pine Wood Desk by Leanne Ford



As part of their ongoing partnership, designer Leanne Ford and Crate and Barrel have teamed up on a very nice (and very pricey) desk. The Haldeman was inspired by one of Ford's vintage tables, with this take utilizing the natural look of the desk's pine and birch.

Price: $1,199

Steelport 10-Inch Slicing Knife

Portland-based Steelport makes one of our favorite chef's knives, and its latest addition to its cutlery collection is the 10-inch slicing knife. You'll probably want to whip this blade out when the turkey needs carving for Thanksgiving, but it'll also make an impressive tool for your daily meat butchering, big or small.

Price: $450

Steelport 10-Inch Bread Knife

Another new addition to Steelport's line is its 10-inch bread knife. The serrated blade makes light work of cutting through loaves and loaves of sourdough bread (or even the humble tomato), plus it'll look good doing it. The serration on the knife is wavy — versus the standard pointed serration — which the brand says results in a "finer, sharper edge which requires less of sawing motion and can slice, rather than saw." That means you're less likely to butcher whatever you're cutting and you'll get nicer slices of whatever you're hacking into.



Price: $450

