Holy Grail Steak Co. Ogata Farm Maezawa Beef

Holy Grail Steak Co.

Holy Grail Steak Co. — one of the best places to buy meat online — is bringing Japanese Maezawa beef from Ogata Farm in the Iwate prefecture in Japan to the U.S., marking the first time ever Americans will be able to get the rare beef stateside. This incredibly rare beef is among the most limited wagyu beef in the world, so it's a huge deal Holy Grail Steak Co. is carrying it.

The heavily marbled beef has an unbelievably buttery taste, thanks to the fact that the Maezawa cows are fed a diet of beer, whiskey, tofu, honey and soy. Head over to Holy Grail Steak Co. now to choose from three cuts of Maezawa beef: a filet mignon, a New York strip and a ribeye.

Price: $129+

Coway Airmega Icon



Coway

As Coway puts out more and more air purifiers, they seem to become nicer and nicer. It started with the Coway Airmega 150, and the trend continues with the brand's latest Airmega Icon.

This latest air purifier was designed in collaboration with fuseproject, a world-famous design firm, which applied its design sensibilities to the Icon. The air purifier uses an easy-touch display, which sits atop the air purifier, and through its real-time air quality indicator, you can easily tell how clean your air is with the color coded display that illuminates from the top of the unit. (Perhaps the most interesting part about the unit: that the touch display also doubles as a wireless charger.)

As to its actual air-purifying capabilities, the Icon has a room area coverage of 649 square feet through its three-step filter system. The brand clocks its clean-air delivery ratings as 173 for smoke, 194 for dust and 235 for pollen. Don't know what any of that means? No worries, because you can set the Icon to smart mode and let it do all the work.

Price: $649

Material Kitchen Bowls

Material

After a successful launch of ceramics earlier this year, Material Kitchen is adding two new bowls to the lineup. First is the Bap Bowl (bap is Korean for rice), which, as its name implies, serves as the perfect vessel for rice. The second bowl is the slightly larger Breakfast Bowl, which is good for, well, practically anything. The new bowls are hand thrown by the brand Soil Baker, founded by Hye Rin Yang, who also fashions all of Material Kitchen's other ceramics.

Price: $45+

Burrow Vesper Lounge Chair

Burrow

If you buy one of Burrow's new lounge chairs, called the Vesper, you might never want to get up again. Burrow may have started making sofas but every furniture launch since then has been a winner. The Vesper, which comes as a standalone chair or with a complementary ottoman, is an armless reclined chair, made with a molded plywood body (very mid-century modern like everything else Burrow does). The chair, as the brand says, is reclined to the perfect position to avoid putting too much pressure on any one part of your body, and the ottoman follows suit so that your knees don't bend too much. The chair ships in a single box and comes together in, quite literally, no time.

Price: $795+

Lunar Hard Seltzer Heritage Line: Sunset Edition

Lunar

Lunar is making some of the best hard seltzers around (sorry, White Claw, Truly and the rest). The brand takes common Asian flavors and infuses them into the hard seltzer, with its original lineup including flavors like yuzu and lychee. As part of AAPI Heritage Month, the brand's founders — Sean Ro and Kevin Wong — are revisiting their Heritage Line, in which Lunar develops exclusive flavors made in collaboration with iconic New York City Asian restaurants.

This time around, Lunar worked with Jeju Noodle Bar, a Michelin-starred restaurant; Win Son, a James Beard Award finalist; and Bonnie's, currently one of the hottest new restaurants in the NYC. For Jeju, Lunar developed Mint Omija, which Lunar calls "a summertime twist on the traditional Korean omija-cha (schisandra berry tea) using a hint of fresh mint;" for Win Son, there's the Teresa Tang (named after a Taiwanese singer and known as Asia's Queen of Pop), which is a blend of cranberry juice, cucumbers and spices; and for Bonnie's, there's Salted Kumquat, which brings that sweet-and-savory flavor of salted kumquats into the form of a hard seltzer.

Price: $42

