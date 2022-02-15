Shinola Made a Mattress, and 4 Other New Home Releases

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.



Shinola x Serta 313 Mattress

Serta

Shinola has long expanded outside of watches. The Detroit brand worked with Serta to create its own mattress, called the 313 after Detroit's area code. The foam mattress features a cool-to-the-touch fabric top and a double layer of cooling gel for those who sleep hot. Just to show it's a Shinola, the brand's lighting bolt logs are stitched onto the mattress, while a bold navy stripe surrounds the perimeter. It's one of the nicest mattresses we've seen but it's a moot point considering you would (for the love of God) put a bed sheet on it.

Price: $889+

SHOP NOW



George Nelson Cane Bench

Herman Miller

While not entirely new (it debuted in 1952) George Nelson's Cane Bench is back in production and available now at Herman Miller. The bench combines comfortable textured cane with a sturdy wood frame atop metal legs, making this a masterclass in mixed materials. Now whether you decide to use it as a coffee table or as an entryway bench is up to you, but regardless, this would make a wonderful addition to pretty much every home.



Price: $1,595

SHOP NOW

Gir Quad Chopper



Gir Gir

Gir took the fully silicone design of its popular spatulas and created the Quad Chopper, a four-bladed cooking utensil to help you break up ground meats in a pan, mash potatoes and chunk salsas. Available in four colors, the Quad Chopper has two flexible blades and two rigid blades for efficient chopping.

Price: $15

SHOP NOW



Fly By Jing Shorty Spice Box Set

Carmen Chan

Popular chili oil brand Fly By Jing made a limited-edition lunchbox (complete with some of its most popular offerings) to celebrate the release of the film "Turning Red," the first Disney and Pixar animated film to feature an Asian lead character. Now you can keep hot sauce, er, chili oil in your bag without worrying about spills.

Price: $55

SHOP NOW



Steelport 6" Carbon Steel Chef Knife

Steelport

We named Steelport's eight-inch chef's knife as the best made-in-USA kitchen knife, and now the brand has a scaled-down version, clocking in at six inches. Everything about the smaller knife is the same as its longer version, including its super-sharp edge and beautiful Oregon Big Leaf Maple burl handle. Just make sure to hand dry it because it's carbon steel and not stainless steel.

Price: $350

SHOP NOW

Tyler Chin Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io