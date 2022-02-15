Today's Top Stories
1
Four Fitness Myths to Ignore
2
Stylish Gifts Ideas for Valentine's Day
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Luxury Valentine’s Gifts For Him

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Shinola Made a Mattress, and 4 Other New Home Releases

The Detroit brand started with watches and somehow ended up making a mattress.

By Tyler Chin
best new gear home shinola x serta 313 mattress, george nelson cane bench, gir quad chopper, fly by jing shorty spice box set
Courtesy

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

Shinola x Serta 313 Mattress

shinola x serta 313 mattress
Serta

Shinola has long expanded outside of watches. The Detroit brand worked with Serta to create its own mattress, called the 313 after Detroit's area code. The foam mattress features a cool-to-the-touch fabric top and a double layer of cooling gel for those who sleep hot. Just to show it's a Shinola, the brand's lighting bolt logs are stitched onto the mattress, while a bold navy stripe surrounds the perimeter. It's one of the nicest mattresses we've seen but it's a moot point considering you would (for the love of God) put a bed sheet on it.

Price: $889+

SHOP NOW

George Nelson Cane Bench

george nelson cane bench
Herman Miller

While not entirely new (it debuted in 1952) George Nelson's Cane Bench is back in production and available now at Herman Miller. The bench combines comfortable textured cane with a sturdy wood frame atop metal legs, making this a masterclass in mixed materials. Now whether you decide to use it as a coffee table or as an entryway bench is up to you, but regardless, this would make a wonderful addition to pretty much every home.

Price: $1,595

SHOP NOW

Gir Quad Chopper

gir quad chopper
Gir
gir quad chopper
Gir

Gir took the fully silicone design of its popular spatulas and created the Quad Chopper, a four-bladed cooking utensil to help you break up ground meats in a pan, mash potatoes and chunk salsas. Available in four colors, the Quad Chopper has two flexible blades and two rigid blades for efficient chopping.

Price: $15

SHOP NOW

Fly By Jing Shorty Spice Box Set

fly by jing shorty spice box set
Carmen Chan

Popular chili oil brand Fly By Jing made a limited-edition lunchbox (complete with some of its most popular offerings) to celebrate the release of the film "Turning Red," the first Disney and Pixar animated film to feature an Asian lead character. Now you can keep hot sauce, er, chili oil in your bag without worrying about spills.

Price: $55

SHOP NOW

Steelport 6" Carbon Steel Chef Knife

steelport 6 inch carbon steel chef knife
Steelport

We named Steelport's eight-inch chef's knife as the best made-in-USA kitchen knife, and now the brand has a scaled-down version, clocking in at six inches. Everything about the smaller knife is the same as its longer version, including its super-sharp edge and beautiful Oregon Big Leaf Maple burl handle. Just make sure to hand dry it because it's carbon steel and not stainless steel.

Price: $350

SHOP NOW

Related Story
The 13 Best Kitchen Knives of 2022
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Home
How To Accidentally Invent The Ideal Kitchen Tool
The 15 Best Places to Buy Houseplants Online
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Sonicare vs Oral-B: Which Is Best for Your Teeth?
How to Sell Your Old Furniture Online
What's the Ring on the Bottom of Your Skillet For?
The Essential Gear for Throwing a Super Bowl Party
The 10 Best Leather Office Chairs to Shop Online
Make Cleaning Easier with These Dyson Products
Now You Can Tell Alexa to Do Your Laundry
The 8 Best White Noise Machines to Help You Sleep