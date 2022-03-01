A New Accessory for Your Always Pan, and 3 Other New Home Releases

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.



Our Place Fry Deck



Our Place

Got an Our Place Always Pan? You're going to want the brand's new Fry Deck to be used with its ever-popular pan or newer Perfect Pot. The Fry Deck sits perfectly atop your pot and pan, giving you somewhere to place your recently fried foods. The slats let oil drip back into the pan, while keeping your food warm until it's time to eat.

Open Spaces x Tortuga Bookends

Open Spaces

Open Spaces, one of our favorite brands for organizational solutions, partnered with home brand Tortuga to deck out some of its popular bookends in limited-edition colors. The solid steel bookends — now available in cream, dark green, orange and light blue — will elevate your bookshelf and keep your mini library from toppling over.

Blk & Bold The Warm Up

Blk & Bold

NBA fans can rep their favorite basketball team with their coffee choice. Coffee roaster Blk & Bold is continuing its partnership with the NBA through its The Warm Up collection, which features six teams: the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls. All of the coffees are the same — a medium roast blend of Ethiopian and Central American coffees — with the bags being different depending on which team you want to represent. For each sale of The Warm Up, the NBA will match Blk & Bold’s five percent contribution to the For Our Youth Foundation.

Ruggable Marvel Rugs

Ruggable

Superhero posters are passé — superhero rugs are in. Ruggable has released a collection of Marvel-inspired rugs that pay homage to fan-favorite superheroes like Spider-Man and Captain America. Some of the rugs are more in your face than others with their superhero theme, but some, like this Black Panther-inspired rug has a subtle Wakanda motif that doesn't scream comic books.

