Today's Top Stories
1
Improve Your Home Office Ergonomics in Four Steps
2
Elevate Your Sweat Sessions with Cellucor’s P6
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
2XU Has Running Gear for Every Climate

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

A New Accessory for Your Always Pan, and 3 Other New Home Releases

Up your deep-frying game with Our Place's new Fry Deck for your Always Pan.

By Tyler Chin
our place fry deck, blk and bold the warm up, and ruggable marvel rugs
Courtesy

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

Our Place Fry Deck

our place fry deck
Our Place

Got an Our Place Always Pan? You're going to want the brand's new Fry Deck to be used with its ever-popular pan or newer Perfect Pot. The Fry Deck sits perfectly atop your pot and pan, giving you somewhere to place your recently fried foods. The slats let oil drip back into the pan, while keeping your food warm until it's time to eat.

Price: $30

SHOP NOW

Open Spaces x Tortuga Bookends

open spaces x tortuga bookends
Open Spaces

Open Spaces, one of our favorite brands for organizational solutions, partnered with home brand Tortuga to deck out some of its popular bookends in limited-edition colors. The solid steel bookends — now available in cream, dark green, orange and light blue — will elevate your bookshelf and keep your mini library from toppling over.

Price: $78

SHOP NOW

Blk & Bold The Warm Up

blk and bold the warm up coffee
Blk & Bold

NBA fans can rep their favorite basketball team with their coffee choice. Coffee roaster Blk & Bold is continuing its partnership with the NBA through its The Warm Up collection, which features six teams: the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls. All of the coffees are the same — a medium roast blend of Ethiopian and Central American coffees — with the bags being different depending on which team you want to represent. For each sale of The Warm Up, the NBA will match Blk & Bold’s five percent contribution to the For Our Youth Foundation.

Price: $14

SHOP NOW

Ruggable Marvel Rugs

ruggable marvel rug
Ruggable

Superhero posters are passé — superhero rugs are in. Ruggable has released a collection of Marvel-inspired rugs that pay homage to fan-favorite superheroes like Spider-Man and Captain America. Some of the rugs are more in your face than others with their superhero theme, but some, like this Black Panther-inspired rug has a subtle Wakanda motif that doesn't scream comic books.

Price: $99+

SHOP NOW

Related Story
Where to Buy Rugs Online
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Home
The Best Home and Design Drops of February 2022
The Best Seat Cushions for Office Chair Holdouts
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 8 Best White Noise Machines to Help You Sleep
The 20 Best Sex Toys for Men in 2022
The 15 Best Sofas and Couches You Can Buy in 2022
This Harness Lets Your Dog Be as Active as You Are
G Pen's Elite II Brings Weed Vapes to a New High
The 4 Best Home and Design Releases This Week
A $20 vs. a $215 Cast-Iron Skillet
Hey, You: It's Time to Clean Your Dirty Bong